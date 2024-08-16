Yankees’ red-hot third baseman says he’s ‘100 percent’ certain he’ll be able to return

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees placed star third baseman Jazz Chisholm on the 10-day injured list with an elbow sprain this week, but New York Post reporter Jon Heyman stated that he would avoid surgery and hopes to return in September.

A Sigh of Relief for the Yankees

Of course, that’s a breath of fresh air for Yankee fans hoping that Chisholm would be able to support a World Series push. The Yankees desperately need his energy and aura on the field and in the clubhouse, so losing him would’ve been a major detriment to their efforts.

Chisholm’s Optimism About an Early Return

However, the 26-year-old believes that he can return far earlier than September, hoping to come off the 10-day injured list next week. Prior to Friday’s game, Chisholm told Erik Boland of Newsday that he’s “100 percent” certain that he’ll be back after the 10 days are up. Fortunately, he hasn’t felt any pain in the elbow since Monday, despite the Yankees labeling it a UCL injury.

Impact on His Performance

Given that it is Jazz’s non-throwing arm, he shouldn’t feel much pain, nor should it affect his swing. On the season, Chisholm is hitting .257/.328/.445, a career-high 20 homers and 61 RBIs with 27 stolen bases. He played 14 games with the Yankees, hitting .316/.361/.702, including seven homers and 11 RBIs with five stolen bases. His numbers have skyrocketed after leaving a league-worst Miami team.

The Playoff Boost

Clearly, being injected into the playoff picture has rejuvenated Chisholm, who has dealt with injuries in the past but exerts maximum effort and plays with an aggressive style. The Yankees needed his energy this season, and his return will be welcomed with open arms.