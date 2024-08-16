Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm dodges surgery, but timeline for return is murky

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees must be breathing a bit easier on Friday with news that newly acquired infielder Jazz Chisholm would avoid surgery to his UCL. After sliding into home plate and his left arm bending backward awkwardly, Chisholm left the game after trying to shake things off. Despite seeming confident that the issue wasn’t serious, imaging suggested that the injury may be problematic.

Relief for the Yankees: Jazz Chisholm Avoids Surgery

After gauging the opinion of several doctors, the belief is that he will avoid surgery and simply needs rest over the next month. “After the Yankees sought multiple opinions from doctors on their new third baseman’s UCL injury, rest and rehab has been recommended for Chisholm instead of surgery,” The Post’s Jon Heyman confirmed on Friday.

Impact on the Team and Chisholm’s Contributions

Despite young utility piece Oswaldo Cabrera stepping up and providing substantial offensive production recently, the Yankees losing Jazz is a major blow to the third base position. The 26-year-old lefty has been electric for the Bombers since being acquired from the Miami Marlins at the deadline in late July. Over 14 games, he’s hitting .316/.361/.702, including an unbelievable seven homers and 11 RBIs with five stolen bases.

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Chisholm’s Defensive Adaptation

The electricity and energy that Chisholm has brought to the Yankees are unparalleled, not to mention solid defensive contributions despite having never played third base before. Over 113 innings, he hosts one out above average with a .971 fielding percentage. The Yankees always expected some bumps and bruises along the way, but Jazz has stepped up and offered solid work on the hot corner.

Interim Plans and Long-term Outlook

In the meantime, expect Cabrera to continue featuring at third base while Jazz rests and recuperates over the next month. Returning in September would be fantastic, having been placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with what the Yankees called an “elbow sprain.”

Preparing for the Postseason

Getting him back just before the postseason would be a breath of fresh air since the Yankees can’t afford to lose him long-term.