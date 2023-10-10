Yankees’ new starting pitcher has ‘ace’ capabilities

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees, after a less-than-stellar 2023 season, are poised to make a strong comeback in 2024. Despite the underwhelming performance of high-paid veteran players, the Yankees’ financial muscle gives them the flexibility to scout, acquire, and transition swiftly.

While the Bombers could hunt for new stars, there’s untapped potential within their own roster, especially in the starting rotation. Michael King’s stellar rise post-season, where he was shifted from the bullpen to the rotation, has been promising. Recording an impressive 2.75 ERA and striking out nearly 11 batters per nine innings over 104.2 innings, King showcased his resilience post-elbow surgery and hints at a greater role next season.

Having conquered post-surgery challenges, King humorously remarked about his elbow, “I think I have even more reinforcement in there.” He confidently added, “I’m looking forward to seeing how we go 150-plus innings.”

King’s stats as a starter are even more commendable. Over 35.2 innings, he managed a 2.02 ERA, a 2.41 FIP, and an 86.2% left-on-base rate. His ambitious attitude shines through when he said, “You’re going to realize that I’m better than what you’re putting out there.” This tenacious spirit, combined with his impressive stats, exceeded all expectations the Yankees had, positioning him potentially as a top-tier pitcher for them.

Yankees’ Roster Reshuffling and the Future

Despite King’s impressive trajectory, the Yankees are on the cusp of losing Luis Severino, Frankie Montas, and Domingo German. This could prompt them to sign a new ace, possibly Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

However, the Yanks have reinforcements. They’ll welcome back Nestor Cortés from his injury hiatus, and Clarke Schmidt is entering with a full season of experience. But relying solely on five starters isn’t a strategy the Yankees are likely to embrace. The ideal scenario? Six starters, featuring at least three tried-and-tested talents.

If Carlos Rodon can recover from an injury-laden tough season, the Yankees are looking at a formidable line-up. Splurging on Yamamoto, with a potential $200 million deal, might seem hefty, but his consistent performance, elite potential, and youth (only 25) could make it a worthwhile investment for the Yankees’ future success.