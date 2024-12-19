Yankees’ new star outfielder is chomping at the bits in introductory press conference

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

This week, after the New York Yankees finally pulled off a trade with the Chicago Cubs Tom bring in outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger, it was revealed that he was actually rooting for the move to become official. He wanted to be a Yankee, like his father Clay in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Cody Bellinger is brimming with excitement over being in the Bronx

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

He was ecstatic and brimming with joy during his introductory conference on Thursday, and didn’t hide the fact he wanted to leave his mark with the Yankees. With the short porch and a better lineup surrounding him, he has the chance to have a special season in 2025.

“Everything about it excites me. The organization, the fans, the stadium, the atmosphere. I’ve heard nothing but amazing things about everything,” Bellinger said via SNY when asked what he was looking forward to the most.

Bellinger was the National League’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2023 with the Cubs after belting 26 home runs and accumulating a .881 OPS. The 2024 campaign wasn’t as good for him, though, as his OPS collapsed all the way down to .751.

The Yankees are excited about Bellinger’s 2025 outlook

There are reasons to believe that the lefty slugger can thrive in the Bronx, though. Hitting close to Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton should help, as could the fact he will be playing for his next contract. He has a $25 million player option for 2026 that he could potentially leverage into a long-term deal if he succeeds with the Yankees.

Bellinger had his mind made up from the start. If the Yankees became involved at one point, he was going to do whatever it took to take advantage of the chance. Sometimes, and just sometimes, the train doesn’t stop twice.

“The baseball career is short. I have an opportunity to play for one of the best franchises in all of sports. I knew there was interest, and I wanted to take advantage of the opportunity.”

A former MVP still theoretically in his prime at 29 years old, Bellinger does have things working in his favor. The Yankees should be happy with an OPS in the .800s and the defensive versatility he offers. Overall, he is a worthwhile acquisition, particularly since Cody Poteet wasn’t going to have a huge role.