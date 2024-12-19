Yankees’ $18 million pitcher likely to be traded

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have had a busy offseason, with one of their moves being a major upgrade in the pitching staff as they signed Max Fried to a long-term deal.

The Yankees are likely to move on from Marcus Stroman

That signing makes some of their other starting pitchers expendable, especially veteran right-hander Marcus Stroman. According to Fansided’s Robert Murray, Stroman is “more likely than not” to be traded at some point this winter.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Stroman is about to enter the second year of a two-year, $37 million he signed with the Yankees last offseason and has an $18 million vesting option for 2026. The 33-year-old started last season in the middle of the Yankees rotation but quickly fell out of it after a rough second half. He did not make a single appearance during the playoffs.

Overall last season, he threw 154.2 innings and posted a 4.31 ERA in 29 starts. His 4.52 FIP was the worst of his 10-year career, and he struggled to put batters away with only 113 strikeouts all season.

The Yankees need upgrades in a number of areas

The Yankees desperately need upgrades offensively, particularly in the infield. They have been active in the trade market, most notably looking at players like Josh Naylor of the Cleveland Guardians and Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Moving on from Stroman will also free up a significant amount of money for the Yankees to continue to be active in the free-agent market. They have expressed great interest in a few big names, including Alex Bregman, Anthony Santander, and Pete Alonso.

With the Yankees missing out on re-signing Juan Soto, the team is working diligently to allocate the funds that would’ve been used for Soto to address the other areas of need. They are taking on $22 million of Cody Bellinger’s contract that he had signed with the Cubs, though Fried has been their only major signing up to this point.

New York could move Stroman for either a depth offensive piece or some additional financial compensation. Regardless, it is likely that he will be suiting up for a different team next season.