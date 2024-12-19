Yankees could target first base upgrade in trade with San Francisco

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees added Cody Bellinger in a trade with the Chicago Cubs, but they still need to add another bat in the infield. They are currently in the market for a third baseman and a first baseman. Theoretically, Bellinger could play first base if they don’t make a move there, but they would probably prefer him to play the outfield.

The Yankees could target LaMonte Wade Jr. in a trade

Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

New York has expressed interest in top free agents at the position such as Pete Alonso and Christian Walker, but they could also surf the trade market for options. ESPN’s Jeff Passan listed San Francisco Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. as a potential trade target.

“The teams in need of a first baseman include some of the biggest in baseball: the Yankees, Mets, Astros, Arizona and Seattle. But as long as teams believe [Josh] Naylor and Wade are available, they can stand firm on free agents and threaten to — or actually — pivot to trades,” Passan wrote.

Wade is someone who can be a backup plan in the event that they strike out on Alonso or Walker. The 30-year-old has demonstrated versatility as both a first baseman and an outfielder and has also displayed some raw power in his career. In 2021, he hit 18 home runs in 109 games, and he hit 17 homers in 135 games in 2023.

Wade could be a solid fit for the Yankees

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Last season was a down year for him, as he hit just eight home runs and batted only .260, but he did post a 119 wRC+. His lefty power could be a good fit at Yankee Stadium with the short porch in right field, and a change of scenery to the East Coast could also help him make improvements.

In addition, Wade can be thrown at the top of the lineup and be a solid leadoff hitter for the Yankees, which is another area that needs to be addressed for them. The Yankees still have some work to do if they want to make up for the loss of Juan Soto. Wade wouldn’t fix that problem on his own, but he could be a solid depth addition that gives them more positional flexibility.