Yankees’ new star outfielder is already scorching hot

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Yankees made one of the most intriguing moves of the offseason when they traded for 29-year-old Cody Bellinger to take over in center field. Coming off two seasons with the Chicago Cubs, Bellinger brings power, defense, and the potential to be a massive upgrade for a Yankees team trying to fill the void left by Juan Soto’s departure.

A Tale of Two Seasons in Chicago

Bellinger’s first year with the Cubs in 2023 was a resurgent campaign, as he slashed .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs, 97 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases. His 136 wRC+ put him well above league average, making him a premier offensive weapon with speed and defensive versatility. That version of Bellinger would be a dream scenario for the Yankees.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Last season, his numbers took a step back, but he was still a valuable hitter, finishing with a .266/.325/.426 slash line, 18 home runs, and 78 RBIs. While a dip in production raised some concerns, Bellinger would have hit six more home runs in Yankee Stadium due to the dimensions, which could have made his numbers look much more like his 2023 campaign.

A Perfect Fit for Yankee Stadium

Bellinger’s natural left-handed swing is tailor-made for the short right-field porch in the Bronx. His ability to pull the ball with power should lead to a boost in his home run total, which projections already have at 25. Given how the Yankees’ stadium enhances lefty power hitters, Bellinger could easily push past that number.

He’s already showing signs of a big season, hitting .438/.438/.688 so far this spring. In Monday night’s 12–3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, he added two more hits to his tally, further cementing himself as a key part of the Yankees’ top half of the order.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ Long-Term Decision

Bellinger is playing on a one-year contract with a 2026 player option, meaning he has the ability to opt out and re-enter free agency if he puts together a strong season. That gives the Yankees some flexibility, as they could either re-sign him or pivot toward another star like Kyle Tucker next offseason.

For now, Bellinger is set to earn $23.75 million in luxury tax salary this season, and if he stays, the same amount next year. That price tag is more than fair for a player who can provide significant offensive value while also offering a Gold Glove-caliber glove in center field. If he delivers anything close to his 2023 numbers, the Yankees will be more than satisfied with this addition.