The Yankees knew calling up Spencer Jones was going to come with some turbulence, and the first five games of his big league career have made that obvious. The 25-year-old is hitting .083/.267/.083 with a 40% strikeout rate, a 20% walk rate, and a 22 wRC+ over his first 15 plate appearances. That is a microscopic sample, so nobody should bury him over a bad week. But nobody should ignore what it looks like, either.

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The swing-and-miss question did not appear out of nowhere. It was already the defining concern in Triple-A, where Jones carried a 32.4% strikeout rate even while mashing enough to force his way into the conversation. The Yankees called him up because injuries to Giancarlo Stanton and Jasson Dominguez left them short on answers, not because he had suddenly become a finished product.

The concern was always built into the profile

That is what makes the early numbers feel more like confirmation than surprise. Jones has the kind of raw power and athleticism that gets teams dreaming big. At 6-foot-7, he can change a game with one swing, and he moves far better than most hitters his size. There is a reason the Yankees kept believing in him.

There is also a reason people have long wondered whether he would become the best version of Joey Gallo or the version every team tries to avoid. If the power plays and the contact gets to a barely manageable place, he can be dangerous. If the strikeouts stay this high, big league pitchers are going to keep feeding him tough counts and ugly at-bats.

When the Yankees promoted him, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com relayed Boone’s belief that the previous few weeks in Triple-A had featured more consistent at-bats and less swing-and-miss. That was the optimistic case. The first five games in the majors have reminded everybody that the hardest part of this jump is not hitting mistakes. It is handling the quality and sequencing of big league stuff every night.

There are at least a couple of encouraging signs

The small bit of good news is that Jones does not look rattled. After collecting his first MLB hit and RBI, he said he views this as trial by fire, which is probably the right way to frame it. Aaron Judge also praised how composed Jones looked, and that matters. A hitter can survive ugly results early if the process does not completely break apart.

The 20% walk rate is also worth mentioning, even in a tiny sample. It suggests he is at least seeing enough to avoid total chaos at the plate. That is a start.

The Yankees need patience, but not blind faith

For now, the Yankees should keep giving him opportunities because they do not have a cleaner option. Stanton is still out. Dominguez is shelved. Somebody has to take those at-bats, and Jones has more upside than most of the alternatives.

But they also have to be honest about what they are watching. This is not a polished hitter going through normal rookie growing pains. This is a talented player with a real flaw that good pitching is attacking immediately. If Jones can trim the strikeouts even a little, he can stay in the mix. If not, the Yankees are going to be holding their breath every time the ball leaves the pitcher’s hand.