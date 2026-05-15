The New York Yankees brought Paul Goldschmidt back on a one-year, $4 million deal with incentives because they wanted a cheap veteran first baseman who could complement Ben Rice, punish left-handed pitching, and give Aaron Boone another quality bat to move around. Through the first month and change, that bet looks sharp.

Goldschmidt was not supposed to carry the lineup, he was supposed to be useful, and instead he has been a whole lot better than useful, which is a pretty nice outcome for a player making backup-first-baseman money.

So far, Goldschmidt is hitting .262/.357/.557 with four homers and 10 RBIs in 20 games. For a veteran who was brought back as more of a matchup weapon than a true everyday staple, that is serious value. It is also coming at a time when the Yankees have needed steady professional at-bats from anywhere they can get them.

May 9, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (48) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Goldschmidt is still doing what he was signed to do

The cleanest reason the Yankees wanted him back was simple, he still hits lefties, and that did not change in 2025 or now.

Goldschmidt slashed .336/.411/.570 against left-handed pitching in 2025, and that was not nostalgia, it was a front office seeing a skill that still played.

This year, the batting average against southpaws is lower, but the damage is still there. Per Baseball Savant, Goldschmidt is carrying a .366 OBP, .618 slugging percentage and .984 OPS against left-handers in 2026. That is exactly the kind of profile Boone had in mind when the Yankees brought him back.

The role has gotten more interesting

What makes this even better for the Yankees is that Goldschmidt has not been locked into one tiny lane. Rice has earned the right to play every day instead of being platooned, which means Goldschmidt has to justify his roster spot as a bench bat, spot starter, and situational weapon, and he has already done that.

He has already chipped in real power, including a leadoff homer on May 12 against Baltimore, and he has kept his swing under control enough that Boone can trust him for more than just one plate appearance off the bench, which is a big deal for a roster that has been dealing with injuries and has needed to shuffle pieces around.

The other nice part here is that Goldschmidt has not been dead weight against righties either. He has still been competitive enough overall that the Yankees can use him without feeling like they are forcing a matchup just because the contract says he should play.

This is one of Cashman’s better small bets

Brian Cashman deserves some credit here. Big contracts get all the attention, but value plays like this matter too. Goldschmidt came back cheap, with limited expectations, and he has already given the Yankees more punch than a lot of teams get from their part-time corner bat.

That is why this move works, because the Yankees are not asking for prime Goldschmidt, they are asking for a veteran who can mash lefties, work good at-bats, give Rice some cover, and make a few games swing in their favor, and so far he is doing all of it.

If he keeps hitting lefties this way and keeps giving the lineup professional juice in spots, this is going to look like one of the better under-the-radar moves Cashman made all winter.