Yankees’ new star closer ‘stunned’ by new rule change

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Yankees‘ long-standing facial hair policy finally got a long-overdue update this offseason, allowing players to wear well-groomed beards for the first time since 1976. But that policy shift came just a little too late for new closer Devin Williams, who was forced to shave off his signature beard upon arriving in New York.

“Everyone was kind of stunned,” Williams admitted, via ESPN. “There were a few guys who had heard it was being discussed and a possibility, but that it actually happened — I’m just looking forward to it growing back.”

A Generational Rule Finally Meets Modern Baseball

The Yankees’ facial hair rule, originally implemented by George Steinbrenner, was all about discipline and uniformity. Every player who put on the pinstripes had to be clean-shaven, aside from a mustache. That was the standard for nearly five decades, but in today’s game, where player individuality is embraced more than ever, the rule started to feel outdated.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Hal Steinbrenner, after speaking with both current and former players, finally made the call to amend it. The goal wasn’t just to modernize the organization but also to ensure that something as trivial as facial hair wouldn’t deter players from joining the Yankees.

Players Welcome the Change

While some players welcomed the new flexibility, others, like Gerrit Cole, actually appreciated the tradition when they first arrived.

“It’s a big deal,” Cole said. “I just threw today, and no one cares. Nobody is talking about how I look. I feel like I obviously, being a Yankee fan [growing up], wanted to emulate everything the Yankees did, so it was kind of cool that I was able to shave and be a part of that legacy.”

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Still, the shift is widely seen as a positive step. While something as simple as a beard might not seem like a dealbreaker, it actually does play a role in some players’ mentality when making free agency decisions. Now, the Yankees can still maintain their professional image without enforcing a rule that many viewed as unnecessary.

Williams Will Have to Wait

For Williams, the timing wasn’t ideal. The Yankees made the rule change after he had already gone through with the shave, so he’ll have to wait for his beard to grow back. It’s a minor inconvenience in the grand scheme of things, but it’s a symbolic moment for a franchise that’s slowly embracing change while holding onto its storied tradition.

