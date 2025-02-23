Yankees’ new outfielder targeting MVP-caliber form: ‘It’s possible’

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Cody Bellinger has been an MVP before. He’s also struggled through injuries, inconsistency, and a dip in power. Now, as he enters his first season in pinstripes, the Yankees are hoping to get something closer to the elite version of Bellinger rather than the slightly above-average one they saw in 2024.

The 29-year-old is confident he can deliver.

“Yeah, I definitely do think it’s possible,” Bellinger said of returning to his peak form. “Like I said, I’m healthy, I’m still really young [29], I’m stronger than I was back then. I would argue I’m the same speed. … I would say it’s possible.”

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Chasing His 2019 Form

Last season with the Cubs, Bellinger put up respectable numbers, hitting .266/.325/.426 with 18 homers, 78 RBIs, and a 109 wRC+. It was an above-average season, but for a player of his caliber, it felt underwhelming.

Compare that to 2023, when he hit .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs, 97 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases. That’s the version of Bellinger the Yankees are hoping to see. His true ceiling, of course, is his 2019 MVP season, where he posted a 161 wRC+, blasted 47 homers, and drove in 115 runs.

Repeating that is a long shot, but even a 30% above-average offensive season would be a massive boost for a Yankees lineup that just lost Juan Soto.

Defensive Impact in Center Field

Bellinger isn’t just here for his bat. He’s also a Gold Glove-caliber defender, capable of covering multiple positions. This season, he’ll primarily play center field, where he’s logged over 4,000 innings in his career with 10 defensive runs saved and 19 outs above average.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

That’s a major upgrade over Aaron Judge in center, allowing the Yankees to solidify their outfield defense. With Judge shifting to right and Jasson Domínguez expected to get time in left, Bellinger’s presence makes the alignment significantly stronger.

Helping Offset the Loss of Soto

No one is replacing Juan Soto’s production. That’s just the reality. But Bellinger brings enough versatility—both offensively and defensively—to help mitigate the drop-off. If he stays healthy and finds the power stroke that made him an MVP candidate just two seasons ago, the Yankees might not feel the sting of losing Soto quite as much.

Bellinger also has a player option for 2026, meaning this season is just as important for his future as it is for the Yankees. If he thrives, both sides will have a lot to gain.

