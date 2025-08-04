Yankees’ new outfield acquisition leaves game with lower body injury

After getting the start today for the Yankees in their series opener against the Rangers, Austin Slater would ground into a force out before appearing to pull his hamstring.

When running down the first base line, he pulled up slow and had to be removed from the game for Jasson Dominguez, as he entered the clubhouse with the apparent injury.

Acquired from the White Sox for Gage Ziehl this deadline, Slater was brought in to be a right-handed bench bat, and with Aaron Judge set to return from the IL tomorrow, the Yankees might have stumbled into their corresponding roster move.

Austin Slater Removed From Yankees Game With Potential Hamstring Injury

In his brief time with the Yankees, Austin Slater had yet to record a hit, but the team hoped to have the right-handed hitting outfielder for a very important stretch run.

Slater, a 32-year-old outfielder with a .689 OPS on the season, has strong numbers in his career against left-handed pitching and has been strong as a pinch-hitter as well.

New York had brought him in from the White Sox with the hopes of bolstering their lineup against southpaws, but he could see his tenure in the Bronx cut short by this injury.

A hamstring injury compromises his short-term future because the Yankees had a roster crunch with Aaron Judge returning, and as a rental, he’s only under contract through 2025.

Jose Caballero has experience in the outfield and Aaron Boone has comfort with Amed Rosario in right field as well, which will keep the team flexible.

Both are right-handed hitters, so they’ll help against lefties as well, which leaves Austin Slater as an odd man out if the other bench pieces perform well.

With the Yankees awaiting an official word on the severity of the injury, they might have to place another outfielder on the IL when they activate Aaron Judge tomorrow.