Yankees’ new outfield acquisition is catching fire due to key change

When the Yankees acquired Cody Bellinger over the offseason, the goal was for him to provide some left-handed power to their offense. His swing was considered to be a great fit for Yankee Stadium, as he’s a pull-happy hitter who lifts the ball a lot, and the expected home run numbers supported the theory that he would be more productive in the Bronx. We didn’t see that version of Bellinger to start the season, as he struggled to do much of anything offensively, but there were some signs of life towards the mid-way point of April.

His barrel rates, exit velocity numbers, and plate discipline were all improved from his previous year, and with a key change to his batting stance, Cody Bellinger is starting to look like the middle-of-the-lineup bat he was projected to be.

Cody Bellinger Is Making Huge Improvements With the Yankees

Things looked grim for Cody Bellinger through his first 18 games, hitting just .175 with a 40 wRC+, with the pressure mounting fast for a turnaround. Trent Grisham and Ben Rice both got off to hot starts to start the season, while Jasson Dominguez had shown flashes before having a huge three HR game, so anytime one of those three players had to sit to accommodate Bellinger, fans were quick to criticize Aaron Boone.

Bellinger would reward his manager’s unwavering faith, as over his next 23 games, the former NL MVP would look like a star again. He smashed five home runs and posted a 153 wRC+, bringing his season wRC+ to 106 and seriously improving his underlying data to the point where he looks poised to have his best season in years. The Yankees have seen plenty of new additions make improvements, but Cody Bellinger has flown under the radar due to his extremely cold start.

Cody Bellinger’s batted ball data has dramatically improved from his past few seasons, running the highest Barrel% (10.7) and Average EV (90.7) since he won the NL MVP back in 2019. This is also reflected in his .377 xwOBACON, which is also the highest mark of his career since the aforementioned first-place MVP finish. This is all while remaining a pull-happy hitter, as while he can go the other way with his flyballs, the goal still seems to be for him to hit it to right field.

After looking completely lifeless, he’s turned his season around and might be poised to have one of his best seasons over the past six years; what sparked this surge?

Cody Bellinger's stance is more open in May than it was in March/April.



Mar/April: 2° Open Stance | 78 wRC+ | .296 xwOBA

May: 10° Open Stance | 143 wRC+ | .381 xwOBA



Are we looking at the Open Stance Yankees? pic.twitter.com/Eui7OOXLwd — Ryan Garcia (@RyanGarciaESM) May 17, 2025

Cody Bellinger’s stance has opened up by eight degrees in May, opening himself up more and doing way more damage on contact as a result. The Yankees have done the same thing with Trent Grisham and Ben Rice, who are having career years and are doing tons of damage on contact. This shift in batting stance has resulted in a surge in production, and if this holds up, the Yankees could have an even more dangerous lineup than we’ve seen this season.

A version of Cody Bellinger capable of hitting the ball out of the yard consistently will be able to drive in runs and give the Yankees a deeper lineup that can present more issues for opposing pitchers. They can move Ben Rice to the leadoff spot or the five spot, depending on how Trent Grisham is performing, Jasson Dominguez doesn’t have as much pressure to perform, and other hitters in the lineup can slide down as well.

Another important piece of data here is that Bellinger has been an above-average hitter against left-handed pitching since going to the Cubs. This year, he has a 142 wRC+ and .881 OPS against southpaws, which can allow the Yankees to have more depth against a handedness that they were expected to struggle with going into the season. While this component of the game is independent of his bat, the defensive versatility and talent Bellinger has is icing on the cake.

If the Yankees can continue seeing this version of Cody Bellinger, they could have a nice middle-of-the-order bat with power, and this subtle stance change could fuel a huge year in the Bronx.