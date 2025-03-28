Yankees’ new lefty slugger shows insane upside in just 3 at-bats

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

With Giancarlo Stanton on the shelf and no clear timetable for his return, the Yankees needed someone to step into the designated hitter role and provide more than just a warm body. They handed the job to 26-year-old Ben Rice, a lefty slugger with pop in his bat and some serious upside. So far, that decision is looking like more than just a temporary patch.

Rice opened the 2025 season with a strong showing against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, flashing the exact traits that have made the Yankees so high on him. He reached base in two of his three plate appearances — drawing a walk and roping a missile off the right field wall that ultimately turned into a double after a misplay.

It wasn’t a perfect swing — he didn’t even square it up entirely — but Rice’s strength and added offseason mass turned a marginal connection into a laser that got out in a hurry. He ended up scoring in the seventh on an Aaron Judge double, a small example of what he brings to the table offensively.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Spring Numbers That Speak Volumes

Rice’s spring performance wasn’t perfect in terms of consistency, but the flashes of greatness were impossible to ignore. Over 20 games, he hit .242/.319/.516 with five homers and 10 RBIs. He posted a 24.3% strikeout rate and a healthy 10% walk rate — numbers the Yankees can live with, especially from a guy who’s slugging over .500.

The real takeaway? His .274 isolated power. That kind of pop puts him firmly in the conversation as someone who can hit 25+ homers if given a full season of at-bats — especially with the short right porch at Yankee Stadium inviting him to pull the ball.

The added 10 pounds of muscle Rice packed on this offseason is already paying dividends. Balls that died on the warning track last year now have a real shot at finding the seats.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Elite at Every Level — Time to Stick

This isn’t a random hot streak. Rice has been a problem for opposing pitchers since 2022 in the minors. He’s consistently posted wRC+ marks well above league average and never looked overmatched. The only real question was whether he could translate that production to the majors.

Judging by his opening day swings, the answer might be a resounding yes.

And with Stanton’s 2024 numbers — a .233 average, .298 OBP, and 116 wRC+ — looking more like the product of declining durability, there’s an opening here for Rice to claim this job outright.

The Yankees don’t need him to walk at Aaron Judge levels. They don’t need 40 home runs. They just need a consistent power threat who can occasionally draw a walk and provide tough at-bats. Based on everything Rice has done to this point, that’s well within reach.

A Glimpse of What’s to Come

It’s early — only three plate appearances into the season — but Rice looked the part on Thursday. Confident, powerful, and disciplined. Every swing had intent. Every moment at the plate had purpose.

For a team built to win now, inserting a young hitter with this kind of ceiling could be one of the more quietly impactful decisions of the season.