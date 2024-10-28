Yankees ‘never’ would’ve traded for Juan Soto if Padres owner lived

Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

The Yankees find themselves in the World Series, fighting to come back from a 2–0 deficit against the Los Angeles Dodgers. While superstar slugger Aaron Judge has struggled this postseason, electrifying lefty Juan Soto has been delivering exactly as advertised.

Soto’s Stellar Regular Season and Free Agency Outlook

Soto is coming off arguably his best regular season, slashing .288/.419/.569 with a career-high 41 homers, 109 RBIs, and an impressive 180 wRC+. At just 26 years old, Soto has reached elite status and is poised to secure a significant contract, which many hope will be an extension with the Yankees.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, super-agent Scott Boras recently shared insights with USA Today Sports, stating that if former Padres owner Peter Seidler were still alive, Soto would have never been traded to the Yankees.

“If (Padres owner) Peter Seidler were still alive,” Boras told USA Today, “none of this would be happening. Juan would have been with the Padres. He never would have been traded to the Yankees.”

Boras revealed that he and Seidler had already been deeply involved in contract extension discussions to keep Soto with the Padres. But with Seidler’s passing, Padres GM A.J. Preller decided to trade Soto for a substantial package, including multiple pitchers and backup catcher Kyle Higashioka. The Padres have gotten strong performances from the Yankees’ former players, with Michael King logging 173.2 innings and a 2.95 ERA this season. Higashioka also contributed with a career-high 17 homers and 45 RBIs over 84 games.

The Yankees are Getting Excellence From Soto

Though the trade provided value for both teams, Soto’s presence has been crucial for the Yankees. In this playoff run, he has played 11 games, posting a .350/.460/.700 line with a 215 wRC+, proving instrumental in getting the Yankees to the World Series. If they were to win it all, Soto’s price tag would only rise, solidifying his elite status.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

Soto’s impact hasn’t gone unnoticed by Yankees managing partner Hal Steinbrenner. The organization recognizes that their chances of returning to the World Series could be significantly reduced if Soto were to sign elsewhere. The New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers are rumored to have a strong interest in Soto, despite the Dodgers’ high spending last year.

Contract Talks Expected to Heat Up Post-Season

The Yankees aren’t expected to begin any formal contract discussions with Soto and Boras until after the World Series. Soto, meanwhile, has every reason to drive up his value and spark a bidding war. He’s made it clear he enjoys New York, but he’ll let Boras handle the negotiations as the Yankees work to keep their postseason hopes alive.