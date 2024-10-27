Yankees’ MVP is choking in the most important series of his career

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Yankees are on life support after dropping the first two games of the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers. There’s still a faint heartbeat, but the Yankees need to act quickly if they want to turn things around and make the series competitive.

They’re headed back to the Bronx, where they’ll have three games to revive their World Series aspirations. Right now, though, the Dodgers are in the driver’s seat, and the Yankees seem like Prince Hector from Troy, dragged through the dirt via chariot by Achilles.

Boone’s Costly Mistakes Add to Yankees’ Troubles

Manager Aaron Boone’s recent decisions have been a significant factor in the Yankees’ struggles, but the team’s fate also hinges on their MVP performing at an elite level. Aaron Judge, fresh off one of the greatest regular seasons in baseball history, is putting together a postseason run that fans won’t soon forget—but not for the right reasons.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Judge’s Playoff Woes Undercut Yankees’ Offense

Over 11 postseason games, Judge is hitting .150/.280/.325, with just two home runs, six RBIs, and a 68 wRC+. He’s struck out six times over the first two games of the World Series, leading to a 38% strikeout rate in the playoffs, up 14% from the regular season. As Judge continues to struggle, the Dodgers have taken advantage, intentionally walking Juan Soto to face Judge with confidence. Without Judge producing, the Yankees’ offense has stalled, and his non-competitive at-bat in the ninth inning of Game 2 was a painful reminder of his current slump.

Missed Opportunity in the Ninth Inning

With the Yankees desperately needing a rally, Soto opened the ninth with a single to right field, putting the team in position for a lifeline. Judge had the chance to build on Soto’s hit and give the Yankees hope, but he struck out swinging on four pitches. Missing all three strikes, Judge let yet another key opportunity slip by, further diminishing his contribution to the team in this critical series.

Credit: Sage Osentoski-Imagn Images

Judge Faces His Playoff Demons

If Judge doesn’t find his stride in the Bronx, he risks being remembered as another player who failed to deliver in the playoffs. His postseason struggles have been a recurring theme, and this series is adding another chapter to that narrative. His inability to find his rhythm suggests a mental hurdle rather than a physical one.

Judge appears to be battling internal pressures with every at-bat, swinging wildly and chasing hits that aren’t there. What he needs now is to let go of the pressure, trust his instincts, and play the game he dominated all season.

Looking Ahead to Game 3 in the Bronx

With three home games looming, the Yankees’ path to redemption starts at Yankee Stadium. They need Judge to lead the charge with the fans behind him. If he can turn things around and lift the Yankees to victory in the Bronx, his World Series narrative might change. Until then, the Yankees will be hoping for a miracle to keep their World Series dreams alive.