Yankees need to call up one of their most exciting young pitchers in 2024

The New York Yankees could be tempted to trade prospects for a big-name player like Juan Soto, reminiscent of the Mookie Betts blockbuster deal. However, General Manager Brian Cashman seems inclined to retain key young talents, especially promising pitching prospects like Drew Thorpe.

Drew Thorpe: A Yankees Rising Star

Thorpe, a standout in the Yankees’ minor-league system, is undoubtedly a player to watch. The 23-year-old right-hander, selected in the second round of the 2022 draft, has made significant strides this past season. Starting with the Hudson Valley at A+, Thorpe’s stats over 109 innings pitched — including a 2.81 ERA and 11.39 strikeouts per nine innings — demonstrate his growing prowess on the mound.

Impressive Transition to AA

His promotion to the tougher AA league with Somerset further showcased his talent. Across five games and 30.1 innings, Thorpe boasted an exceptional 1.48 ERA, 2.15 FIP, and 13.05 strikeouts per nine, along with impressive control, evidenced by decreased walks and minimal home runs. These stellar figures suggest Thorpe is ready for the challenges of Triple-A with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Unique Skills and Potential

What sets Thorpe apart is his exceptional change-up, regarded as one of the best in both the Yankees’ farm system and among his draft contemporaries. While his fastball may not be the fastest, clocking in the mid-90s, its pairing with his change-up makes Thorpe a formidable presence on the pitcher’s mound due to his elite command.

Anticipating MLB Debut

Though the Yankees may exercise patience, allowing Thorpe to refine his skills, they cannot afford to delay his major league introduction too long — an MLB debut in 2024 is likely. The departure of significant starters, including Luis Severino, Frankie Montas, and potentially Domingo German, necessitates bolstering the pitching staff.

Evaluating Options and Future Moves

The Yankees could explore avenues via seasoned free agents like Yoshinobu Yamamoto or possibly re-sign Jordan Montgomery, but integrating their own rising stars presents an exciting, valuable strategy. With Clarke Schmidt and Michael King poised for more prominent roles, adding Thorpe to the rotation seems a natural, beneficial move.

Furthermore, while prospects like Will Warren and Clayton Beeter represent potential trade assets for enhancing the batting lineup, Thorpe should remain untouchable in trade negotiations, barring an offer for a transformative superstar player.