Yankees nearly laid ground work to trade Cody Bellinger

The New York Yankees came dangerously close to pulling the plug on their season the moment Aaron Judge’s elbow became a concern.

Before learning he’d only miss about two weeks, the Yankees reportedly began exploring trade scenarios involving their most valuable veterans.

That brief panic speaks volumes about Judge’s value — he’s the lifeblood of the team, and everything flows from him.

Without Judge, their playoff chances would’ve nosedived, and the front office knew it. So they began weighing their worst-case options.

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Bellinger would’ve been the biggest trade shock

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Yankees were ready to field calls on Cody Bellinger if Judge was out long-term.

It would’ve been a massive pivot — Bellinger has been one of their most consistent and impactful players this season.

Through 95 games, the 30-year-old outfielder is hitting .281 with a .333 OBP and .840 OPS, including 19 home runs.

He’s delivered power, timely hitting, and excellent defense — the kind of all-around presence that playoff teams lean on heavily.

Moving him would’ve signaled a white flag, not just to the league, but to a fanbase still clinging to postseason hope.

Paul Goldschmidt’s name also surfaced as a potential trade piece

Veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was another name mentioned, though his value isn’t quite what it once was.

Now 37, Goldschmidt has posted a respectable .283 batting average and .341 OBP but has only eight home runs this season.

The power has noticeably dipped, and his .419 slugging percentage reflects a decline in hard contact and extra-base threat.

Still, with his contract expiring, he might’ve fetched a modest return from a contender looking for veteran leadership and on-base consistency.

Trading him would’ve been understandable, especially if Judge’s injury had lingered into September or beyond.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The front office had to weigh panic versus patience

Brian Cashman and the front office didn’t flinch immediately, but the thought of losing Judge long-term forced their hand.

In a matter of hours, they reportedly began lining up trade calls, preparing for the possibility of flipping short-term pieces.

That included Bellinger, Goldschmidt, and potentially others on expiring contracts who could help contenders in need.

The logic was clear — if the Yankees weren’t going to contend, then selling high on valuable assets made some business sense.

But with Judge set to return soon, plans are back on track

Now that Judge is only expected to miss a few weeks, the Yankees have returned to their buying mindset at the deadline.

They’ve already added Ryan McMahon and Amed Rosario and are reportedly hunting bullpen help and potentially a controllable starter.

The brief flirtation with selling is now behind them — but it exposed how fragile the season truly is without their captain.

Like a house of cards, one tug at the wrong place — in this case, Judge’s elbow — almost brought the whole thing down.