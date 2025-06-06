Yankees nearing elite power reinforcements at designated hitter

There’s a certain electricity that pulses through Yankee Stadium when Giancarlo Stanton steps into the box. It’s that breathless second, that hush before thunder, when fans anticipate a baseball leaving Earth’s orbit.

For months now, that thrill has been missing. But the thunder may soon return.

As Stanton eyes a return from a severe elbow injury—torn tendons in both arms—the New York Yankees must begin preparing for the ripple effects of his comeback.

That preparation starts with a decision about their designated hitter role, where the surprisingly impressive Ben Rice has been holding down the fort.

That’s a problem for another day, though. For now, the focus is on Stanton’s rehab, which could reach a turning point next week.

“Aaron Boone says that Giancarlo Stanton could go on a rehab assignment next week,” SNY posted on X.

After months of patiently waiting, Stanton is finally turning the corner and is ready to start playing tune-up games to prepare for his eventual 2025 debut.

Ben Rice’s emergence adds intrigue to the DH picture

The 25-year-old Rice wasn’t the most hyped name in the Yankees’ system, but he’s made his presence felt.

He’s not just filling in; he’s producing. While Paul Goldschmidt—signed as a free agent—remains entrenched at first base, Rice has found his groove in the DH slot, giving the Yankees youth, pop, and a level-headed approach at the plate.

The Yankees don’t often stumble into this type of dilemma: having too many productive hitters is a luxury most clubs can only dream of.

But it’s a real conversation now. When Stanton returns, will Rice lose at-bats despite his breakout performance?

Stanton’s rehab will be slow and deliberate

While the news Stanton will be starting a rehab stint in the minors soon is exciting, it doesn’t guarantee a swift return.

Given the nature of Stanton’s injuries and the time he’s already missed, the Yankees are expected to use most—if not all—of the 30-day rehab window.

That timeline puts Stanton’s likely return around early July, right in the thick of the postseason push. It’s a crucial period, and the Yankees want him fully game-ready.

His past October performances prove he doesn’t need much ramp-up to become a game-changer.

Last postseason, he delivered seven homers and a 183 wRC+, building on a solid regular season in which he blasted 27 home runs.

Even at 70 or 80 percent of his peak physical form, Stanton is a force pitchers must respect.

Can Boone keep both bats in the lineup?

Boone and the front office now face the challenge of blending Stanton’s raw power with Rice’s current consistency.

With Goldschmidt locked in at first, Rice’s path to daily at-bats becomes complicated if Stanton reclaims the DH role full-time.

Unless an outfield spot unexpectedly opens or the Yankees embrace a more rotational approach, Rice could see a significant drop in plate appearances.

That would be a tough blow to a young player who’s earned his role.

Postseason memories keep hope alive for Stanton

For Yankees fans, Stanton’s return isn’t just about lineup construction. It’s about the hope he brings.

October moments—the clutch homers, the bat flips, the stare-downs—still linger in the Bronx’s collective memory.

He was built for the postseason spotlight, and the team knows it.

Stanton returning is like sharpening an old sword: it may not be as quick as it once was, but it’s still deadly when wielded right.

Rice may be the exciting new prospect, but Stanton remains the battle-tested warrior. The Yankees will likely find room for both—at least until the next domino falls.

