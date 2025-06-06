Yankees could upgrade 2B with perfect trade target — AL East Rival may refuse

Championship teams don’t leave cracks in their foundation—and for the New York Yankees, that foundation is wobbling at second base.

While Oswald Peraza showed flashes Thursday, going 2-for-4 with three hard-hit balls, his season-long struggles linger.

His 65 wRC+ is below league average, DJ LeMahieu sits at 75, and Pablo Reyes brings up the rear at 37.

Those numbers are simply not postseason-caliber, no matter how impressive the Yankees’ overall record may look on paper.

In a lineup full of muscle and momentum, second base feels like a leaky faucet in a luxury apartment.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Regular season wins won’t mask October weaknesses

Sure, the Yankees have surged atop the AL East and built a nice cushion. They’ve weathered injuries, leaned on their bullpen, and watched stars Aaron Judge thrive.

But come October, weak links get exposed. Opposing pitchers target them. Smart teams exploit them.

Second base, as it stands, is that weak link. Peraza has promise, and LeMahieu’s veteran presence is respected—but production speaks louder than resumes.

There’s no escaping the fact that the Yankees’ current options at the keystone simply aren’t cutting it.

Enter Brandon Lowe: the fit that’s been years in the making

If the Yankees are serious about making a deep playoff run, they may need to do something bold—something like prying Brandon Lowe away from the Tampa Bay Rays.

It’s not a new idea. In fact, Lowe has been linked to the Yankees for years. But now, with the team truly in need, it might finally be time to act.

According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, “Intradivision trades are never easy to execute, but the possibility of Lowe and a relief arm makes sense.” He’s not wrong—Rays-Yankees deals are rare, almost taboo. But if the Yankees are willing to pay up, the pieces are there for a match.

Lowe’s profile fits Yankee Stadium like a glove

Lowe, a left-handed slugger who pulls the ball with authority, was practically built for the short porch in right field.

Though his career numbers in Yankee Stadium aren’t pretty, the ingredients suggest a breakout if he wore pinstripes regularly.

Think of a match that’s never been struck—it just needs the right spark.

Lowe has 12 homers this season and a 115 wRC+. Even in a somewhat quiet year, he’s remained above average.

In 2021, he blasted 39 home runs. He’s never had a below-average offensive campaign in his career—a testament to his steady production.

That consistency is exactly what the Yankees are missing. Add in his power potential at home, and you get a player tailor-made for the Bronx.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

The challenge: convincing the Rays to deal within the division

Of course, Tampa Bay has no interest in making the Yankees stronger. The Rays are historically cautious with in-division trades, and Lowe is under team control.

But Tampa also operates with flexibility and pragmatism. If the return is high enough—perhaps involving top prospects or bullpen help—they might consider it.

For New York, this isn’t just about adding another bat. It’s about closing the only real gap in an otherwise complete roster.

The playoffs demand more than depth; they require balance, power, and reliability at every position. Lowe offers all three.

With their eyes set on October glory, the Yankees can’t afford to let second base become their downfall.

Brandon Lowe might just be the upgrade they need—if they’re bold enough to make the call.

