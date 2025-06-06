The Yankees have a low-key position battle unfolding at second base

The New York Yankees have managed to stay ultra-competitive this season, but their infield remains a work in progress.

Second base, in particular, has turned into a question mark they can’t ignore — not with October ambitions in sight.

It’s clear general manager Brian Cashman will need to act at the trade deadline, likely targeting an upgrade for stability.

The only mystery is which direction he’ll go — a high-contact bat like Isiah Kiner-Falefa or a power swing like Yoan Moncada?

Either way, the patchwork approach they’re currently using won’t hold up forever, even if it’s buying them time for now.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

DJ LeMahieu isn’t what he used to be — but there’s still life

DJ LeMahieu has been the primary name penciled in at second base, but he’s looked more like a placeholder than a solution.

At 36 years old, he’s hitting just .231 with a .298 OBP and a modest .606 OPS through the early part of the season.

His raw power isn’t completely gone — he’s still squaring up balls — but his bat speed just doesn’t scare pitchers anymore.

One of the slowest in the league in that category, he’s struggling to catch up to elite fastballs when it matters.

That said, LeMahieu’s expected stats hint at better things: a .270 xBA and a .405 xSLG suggest he’s been a bit unlucky.

Oswald Peraza isn’t seizing the opportunity either

LeMahieu’s main competition right now is Oswald Peraza, a former top prospect who’s still trying to prove he belongs.

Peraza is slashing .174/.255/.326 with three home runs and a .581 OPS — numbers that aren’t helping his cause much.

Like LeMahieu, his expected stats offer a slightly rosier picture: a .235 xBA and .420 xSLG hint he could rebound.

But raw data doesn’t always tell the full story, and Peraza still looks overmatched at the plate in high-leverage situations.

His best asset right now is speed, which adds an extra layer to his defensive flexibility and value on the basepaths.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Both players offer defense — but little upside

Defensively, LeMahieu and Peraza are both solid, making routine plays and providing stability without flashing elite range.

They won’t lose games with their gloves, but neither adds the kind of dynamic fielding or offense that shifts momentum.

Peraza might have a bit more athletic upside, but his lack of development at the plate has been a consistent frustration.

LeMahieu brings veteran calm and positional versatility, but his age and declining bat speed limit his impact more than ever.

It’s like choosing between two spare tires — they’ll keep you moving for now, but you’re not driving far without upgrades.

A trade deadline solution is almost inevitable

The Yankees can continue to rotate LeMahieu and Peraza for a few more weeks, but it’s a stopgap — not a strategy.

Brian Cashman will need to identify a target who fits both the payroll and lineup balance heading into the stretch run.

Whether it’s Kiner-Falefa for contact and versatility or Moncada for occasional pop, the Yankees need more than just defense.

Second base can’t be an automatic out in a lineup chasing a championship, and right now, that’s what it feels like.

