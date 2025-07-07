Yankees’ MVP candidate is starting to heat up again — just when his team needs him the most

When the New York Yankees begin to spiral, all eyes naturally turn to Aaron Judge. Lately, he’s been answering the call.

From June 12 to June 28, Judge hit an uncharacteristic slump, batting just .179 with a 37.9 percent strikeout rate.

The timing couldn’t have been worse. The Yankees were falling flat, and their captain wasn’t his usual, dominant self.

His power vanished. His plate discipline dipped. And the team, unsurprisingly, suffered through their worst stretch all season.

But if there’s one thing about Judge, it’s that he doesn’t stay quiet for long. The bat is booming again.

A Scorching Seven-Game Stretch Revives Hope

Over his last seven games, the 2022 and 2024 AL MVP has slashed a ridiculous .409/.576/.909 with three home runs.

Yankeesource on X summarized it perfectly: “Aaron Judge’s last seven games: 9 for 22, 3 HR, 7 RBI, 9 BB, 6 K.”

— Yankeesource (@YankeeSource) July 7, 2025

Even more impressively, stretch it to his last eight games and Judge is batting .423 with five home runs and a 317 wRC+.

He’s not just padding stats either — he’s actively shifting momentum, even when the rest of the lineup struggles.

It’s a spark this team has desperately needed, especially given their recent offensive inconsistency and bullpen woes.

Judge’s Impact Goes Beyond the Box Score

Judge isn’t just swinging a hot bat — he’s reminding everyone that he is the engine that drives this Yankees team.

And for all their flaws, the Yankees are suddenly trending upward — because Aaron Judge decided it was time to take over.

He’s no stranger to pressure. In fact, Judge often thrives when the weight of the season rests on his broad shoulders, contrary to popular belief.

At this point, watching Judge heat up feels like watching a dormant volcano slowly begin to rumble — the eruption is coming.

An MVP-Caliber Season in Full Swing

The 6’7” slugger is now slashing .360/.468/.734 with 33 homers, 80 runs, and 74 RBI — numbers that leap off the page.

More than just numbers, Judge is again imposing his will on games — forcing pitchers to tiptoe every at-bat.

He leads MLB in wRC+ at 224, and by a wide margin, making a strong case for what would be his third MVP award.

There’s something about July that seems to wake up Aaron Judge — maybe it’s the heat, maybe it’s the All-Star buzz.

All-Star Starter, League’s Best Hitter

Speaking of which, Judge was the leading vote-getter in the league and will start in this year’s All-Star Game.

It’s a deserved honor, but it also feels like a formality for someone putting together such a historic season.

With the rest of the offense still trying to find consistency, the Yankees needed a hero — and Judge stepped up.

This isn’t just a hot streak. It’s a reminder that when Judge is on, he might be the most dangerous hitter alive.

The Yankees’ Hopes Ride on Judge’s Shoulders

His plate discipline has returned, his timing is perfect, and the ball is jumping off his bat like a rocket.

This version of Judge — focused, locked in, and fully healthy — can single-handedly change the trajectory of a season.

The Yankees know it. The fans feel it. And opposing pitchers? They’re likely losing sleep thinking about it.

Whether this surge continues into the second half remains to be seen, but all signs point to Judge staying scorching.

And with him leading the charge, the Yankees’ season might just be getting started — exactly when it matters most.

