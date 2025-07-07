Yankees discover they’re blocked from acquiring Pirates outfielder at trade deadline

The Yankees might not need outfield help at the trade deadline, but even if they did, Bryan Reynolds is off the board.

That dream fizzled before it ever began thanks to Reynolds’ no-trade list, which flatly includes the Yankees among six teams he’d veto outright.

It’s a strange twist given New York’s reputation and market power, but Reynolds seems determined to avoid the Bronx spotlight.

Pirates outfielder closes door on Yankees and other big markets

According to Pirates beat reporter Noah Hiles, Reynolds’ no-trade clause blocks deals to the Yankees, Blue Jays, Mets, Dodgers, Giants, and Padres.

It’s an odd collection of high-payroll clubs typically hunting for star talent at the deadline.

Maybe Reynolds values stability, or maybe he simply prefers not to face the daily grind of intense scrutiny in big baseball cities.

Either way, the Yankees won’t have to debate if he’s worth the gamble.

A tough season for Reynolds despite lofty contract expectations

Even if the Yankees wanted Reynolds, his production this year would hardly ignite excitement.

At 30, he’s hitting a disappointing .229/.295/.380 with 10 homers and 45 RBIs, good for an underwhelming 85 wRC+.

He’s been worth negative WAR so far, sitting at -0.5, meaning he’s quite literally been a below-replacement player.

Not exactly the kind of splash the Yankees need as they chase the playoffs.

A long-term financial anchor the Yankees wisely avoided

The Pirates locked up Reynolds on an eight-year, $106.75 million deal that runs through 2031, betting heavily on his ceiling.

Right now, that contract looks more like an anvil than a golden ticket.

For a player who’s struggled to even be average this year, it’s striking that he holds so much sway with a lengthy no-trade clause.

It’s almost as if Reynolds is guarding against landing anywhere he’d face louder boos if his numbers crater again.

Yankees better off exploring other avenues at this deadline

Truthfully, the Yankees have bigger fish to fry than adding another streaky outfielder on a huge deal.

They still desperately need to reinforce their infield and bullpen if they’re going to survive a tense AL East race.

Reynolds removing them from contention simplifies things — no need to waste scouting resources or trade chips on a player who doesn’t want to come.

In many ways, that’s a blessing.

Why mortgage future pieces for an underperforming bat who’s tied up long-term and has already signaled he’d block the move anyway?

A no-trade list that says more about Reynolds than the Yankees

Reynolds’ stance reveals plenty about how players view the pressures of baseball’s biggest markets.

Some athletes thrive under bright lights, while others look for comfortable shadows to protect their careers.

With the Yankees off his list, general manager Brian Cashman can fully lock in on finding the right infielder or bullpen arm to fix glaring needs.