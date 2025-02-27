Yankees’ MVP-caliber acquisition could change everything in the outfield

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Yankees aren’t expecting Cody Bellinger to return to his MVP form overnight, but one thing is certain—his defensive prowess will be a game-changer. With the outfield undergoing a transformation this offseason, Bellinger provides a Gold Glove-caliber presence that the Yankees have lacked in center field for years.

Defensive Excellence Takes Center Stage

Bellinger has long been recognized for his elite defense, with 31 defensive runs saved and 29 outs above average in his career as an outfielder.

While his bat remains an intriguing question mark, his glove is a sure thing. Already in spring training, he’s flashed his defensive instincts, throwing out a runner at second in the opener and making a sliding grab in Wednesday’s win over the Cardinals. Those are the kinds of plays Yankee fans haven’t seen consistently from a center fielder in a long time.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

At 29 years old, Bellinger still has plenty of athleticism left, and his defensive impact could be massive. If Jasson Domínguez can hold his own in left field, the Yankees will have significantly upgraded their outfield alignment, with Bellinger patrolling center and Aaron Judge sliding over to right.

A Bat With More to Give

While the Yankees signed Bellinger knowing his glove would be a major asset, they also believe there’s still more offensive upside in his bat. He won the MVP in 2019 with the Dodgers, slashing .305/.406/.629 with a 161 wRC+. In 2023, he showed flashes of that form, posting a .307/.356/.525 line with 26 homers and 97 RBIs.

Last season with the Cubs, Bellinger’s production dipped, and Wrigley Field’s dimensions didn’t necessarily cater to his strengths. But the Yankees are optimistic that Yankee Stadium, along with a fresh start in pinstripes, will allow him to tap into that high-end offensive potential again.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Spring Signs Are Encouraging

Early in camp, Bellinger looks energized. He’s hitting .429 across the board in his first few games and has already provided highlight-reel defense. He grew up a Yankee fan, and there’s no doubt that finally getting the chance to play in the Bronx has brought new motivation.

The Yankees know they won’t be able to fully replace Juan Soto’s bat, but Bellinger brings something different to the table—elite defense and versatility. If he can provide above-average offense and continue playing at a Gold Glove level in center, he’ll be a key piece in the Yankees’ push for a championship.