Yankees move rehabbing reliever another step closer to the majors

There’s something quietly devastating about being so close to your dream, only to watch it slip away—again and again.

For Scott Effross, that feeling has become all too familiar. After nearly two lost seasons to Tommy John and back surgeries, 2025 was supposed to be the fresh start.

Effross arrived at the New York Yankees spring training not just healthy, but hungry. He wasn’t asking for guarantees—just a chance.

Then came February, and with it, another cruel twist: a Grade 2 hamstring strain. Just like that, his momentum halted.

When you’re a pitcher clawing back from major injuries, every inning matters. Every pitch thrown feels like a statement.

Effross didn’t pitch in the majors last year beyond 3.1 innings, and before that, not since 2022. That’s an eternity in baseball time.

The slow climb back begins in Florida

After months of setbacks and slow progress, Effross finally stepped onto a mound this week in the Florida Complex League.

His one inning on Tuesday was uneventful in the best way possible: one hit, one strikeout, no drama.

It might’ve looked like a small step, but for Effross, it was the equivalent of a hiker taking their first breath above the tree line.

There’s a long way to go, but he’s moving forward. That clean inning was more than just numbers—it was a reminder he’s still in the fight.

The Yankees have been understandably cautious. Rehab from multiple major surgeries is never linear, and Effross has felt that.

But the team sees the value he brings when healthy—his ability to generate soft contact, his funky arm angle, his guts.

Double-A Somerset: The next proving ground

On Thursday, the Yankees announced that Effross is heading to Double-A Somerset for the next stage of his rehab assignment.

Compared to rookie-level hitters, Double-A lineups offer real resistance. They’re filled with legitimate prospects trying to prove themselves.

It’s not the Bronx, but it’s a step closer—and that matters. Because every time Effross takes the mound now, he’s auditioning for something bigger.

The Yankees aren’t just looking at his box score. They’re watching his mechanics, his velocity, his composure with runners on.

His next few outings will likely determine whether he gets bumped up to Triple-A Scranton or—if everything goes perfectly—the major league roster.

Yankees bullpen struggles spotlight the need

New York’s bullpen is inconsistent, and Saturday’s meltdown—seven runs in just two innings—was a glaring reminder.

Effross doesn’t need to be a savior. But even a reliable middle reliever could provide desperately needed stability.

The team’s cautious approach is rooted in self-preservation. They can’t rush him, but the temptation will be there.

If Effross proves himself in Somerset and beyond, he could be back in pinstripes sooner than later.

Hope flickers, and it’s enough—for now

There’s something admirable about Effross’ resilience. Injuries have chipped away at his career, but not his resolve.

Like a veteran ship battered by storm after storm, he’s still afloat, still steering toward safe harbor.

His journey isn’t over. But it’s resumed, and that alone is reason to believe better days are ahead.

