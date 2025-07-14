Yankees’ mock trade lands elite 3B and starting rotation reinforcements

The Yankees are limping into the All-Star break, badly needing rest and even more badly needing reinforcements.

As the trade deadline looms just two weeks away, general manager Brian Cashman faces the familiar yet daunting task of finding upgrades without gutting the farm.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, one proposed scenario could completely reshape the roster — but not without significant long-term consequences.

The Yankees’ potential blockbuster: win now, pay later?

Heyman’s mock trade is certainly a blockbuster on paper.

It sends young pitchers Cam Schlittler, Cade Smith and Brock Selvidge to Arizona in exchange for slugging third baseman Eugenio Suárez and starting pitcher Zac Gallen.

For a Yankees team desperate to keep pace in the AL East, it’s tempting. But it’s also a gamble that could age like milk.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

What the Yankees would give up in this deal

Schlittler, just 24, made his MLB debut last week and looked electric.

He tossed 5.1 innings, allowed three earned runs, and struck out seven while dialing his fastball up to 100 mph.

That kind of velocity hints at future ace potential, the sort of arm teams dream about anchoring their rotation for years.

Then there’s Cade Smith, a 23-year-old righty working back from injury after throwing 93.2 innings last year with a promising 3.65 ERA.

He’s raw but has all the markings of a valuable bullpen weapon or even a starter if his development continues.

Lastly, Brock Selvidge, a left-hander just 22, owns a sparkling 2.88 ERA over 25 innings in Double-A.

He’s quietly emerged as one of the more reliable arms in the Yankees’ system this season.

The immediate return: Suárez’s power and Gallen’s upside

Eugenio Suárez is no small prize.

At 33, he’s mashing .250/.320/.569 with 31 homers and 78 RBIs, boasting the fourth-most homers in all of baseball.

He’s a below-average defender, sure, but his bat more than compensates, offering the Yankees a thunderous presence in the middle of the order.

Zac Gallen is more complicated.

At 29, he’s pitched to a 5.40 ERA over 115 innings this season, hardly the frontline difference-maker his past suggested.

Still, he’s on an expiring deal and could steady the back end of a rotation battling health woes.

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Is this the right move for the Yankees’ real needs?

The biggest issue? This trade does little to help the Yankees’ bullpen, which might be their most glaring flaw.

Cashman would still need to spend more prospects or big league pieces to secure a reliable high-leverage reliever.

Gallen’s inconsistency doesn’t solve that, and while Suárez’s power is tantalizing, it doesn’t plug the holes on the mound late in games.

There’s also the risk of selling too soon on arms like Schlittler, who could bloom into the kind of cost-controlled ace that every contender covets.

It’s like trading a winning lottery ticket before you’ve scratched it — you might get something now, but miss out on a jackpot later.

Could the Yankees live to regret a deal like this?

If this deal happens and Suárez powers them deep into October, no one will complain.

But if Schlittler or Selvidge blossoms elsewhere into a star, it’ll be the latest chapter in a long story of Yankees pitching talent thriving in another uniform.

That’s the razor’s edge Cashman walks — balancing immediate championship hopes with a sustainable future.



