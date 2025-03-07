Yankees missed an opportunity to sign a quality infielder for next to nothing

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Yankees had an opportunity to add a reliable veteran presence to their infield at a bargain price but let it slip through their fingers. Jose Iglesias, one of the most consistent contact hitters in baseball, just signed a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres. If he makes their major league roster, he’ll earn only $3 million for the 2025 season—an absolute steal for a player who could’ve immediately improved the Yankees’ infield depth.

A High-Contact Hitter at a Minimal Price

At 35 years old, Iglesias isn’t a long-term solution, but he’s been nothing short of productive in recent seasons. Last year with the Mets, he was quietly one of their best hitters, posting a .337/.381/.448 slash line over 85 games. He also added four homers, 26 RBIs, and a 137 wRC+, meaning he was 37% better than the league average hitter.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

His 13.4% strikeout rate is exactly what the Yankees lineup has been lacking. While the team has prioritized power in recent years, adding a veteran who consistently puts the ball in play would’ve brought balance to their lineup. Even if his numbers from last year were a bit of an outlier, Iglesias has always been a high-contact, solid on-base player.

Would Have Been an Upgrade at Third Base

The Yankees are still sorting out their situation at third base. Oswaldo Cabrera is currently the favorite to start, but he’s a below-average offensive player, and there’s no guarantee he’ll hit enough to justify an everyday role. Meanwhile, Oswald Peraza is still trying to prove himself at the big league level, and DJ LeMahieu’s injury has left a gaping hole at the hot corner.

Iglesias would have been a perfect stopgap, offering stability and veteran leadership without requiring a significant financial commitment. He’s a dependable defender and could’ve slotted in as a contact-heavy hitter at the bottom of the order, a skill set that would’ve complemented the Yankees’ power bats.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

A Missed Opportunity for Smart Spending

The Yankees have shown a willingness to spend big when necessary, but sometimes it’s the smaller, value-driven moves that pay off the most. Iglesias was available for next to nothing, yet the Yankees passed, allowing him to sign with the Padres on a deal that carries no risk.

Considering the team’s current infield situation, it’s difficult to understand why they didn’t make an offer. If they find themselves searching for an infield upgrade later in the season, this could be a move they end up regretting.