Yankees miss out on high-upside bullpen arm, targeting Cardinals outfielder

As the trade deadline draws near, the New York Yankees‘ overall strategy remains ambiguous. The burning question: will they attempt to acquire a few pieces to enhance their World Series prospects, or will they decide to divest some hefty contracts? The answer remains to be seen.

Trade Conversations and Potential Acquisitions

According to reports, the Yankees have been in talks with the Miami Marlins about the possibility of trading Gleyber Torres. Concurrently, other names have emerged that could be potentially good fits. As noted by Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post, the Yankees had shown interest in Jordan Hicks and Dylan Carlson.

The Appeal of Jordan Hicks

Hicks, a fascinating bullpen arm, currently boasts a 3.67 ERA, 3.21 xFIP, 12.74 strikeouts per nine, along with a 71.2% left-on-base rate and 58.3% ground ball rate. With an average fastball speed of 101 mph, the 26-year-old relief pitcher would’ve been a perfect fit before the Toronto Blue Jays acquired him.

However, the Yankees have been known to derive exceptional value from more economical relief pitchers. Thus, acquiring Jordan Hicks, who is on the verge of entering the free agent market, may not have been the most judicious move. If the Yankees are unable to secure any major deals at the deadline, it might be a better strategy to hold steady and aim for free-agency acquisitions.

Dylan Carlson: A Young Asset for the Yankees

A more strategic move might be to channel resources into adding players with more control. Dylan Carlson, a 24-year-old outfielder who is a switch hitter and capable of playing in every outfield spot, fits this description perfectly.

This season, Carlson’s stats include a .230 batting average, a .328 OBP, five homers, and 24 RBIs. While these numbers may not seem particularly impressive, his 2021 performance—18 homers with a .266 average and a .343 OBP—suggests untapped potential. Given his youth and control until the 2027 off-season, the Yankees could nurture his development and extract greater productivity. His 37% hard-hit rate, 6.5% barrel rate, and 89.5 average exit velocity indicate a capacity for a high-performance role. As a switch hitter, Carlson could provide valuable depth at a reasonable cost, given his current statistics.

Trade Interest in Clayton Beeter

Goold reports that the Cardinals have shown interest in Yankees’ minor-league pitcher, Clayton Beeter. Beeter recently recorded a 2.08 ERA across 60.2 innings with AA Somerset. However, he has had some difficulty adjusting to AAA, with a current 7.04 ERA over 23 innings. His strikeouts have declined, and his walks have increased, indicating that he may need some time to find his footing.

Despite these setbacks, Beeter, at 24, remains a promising prospect with significant potential for transitioning to the MLB and contributing effectively from the bullpen.