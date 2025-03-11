Yankees might have something special in journeyman lefty slugger

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

A few years ago, J.C. Escarra was driving Uber just to make ends meet. Now, the 29-year-old left-handed slugger is making a legitimate case to crack the Yankees’ roster for Opening Day. His story is one of resilience, grinding through the minor leagues and bouncing between organizations before finally landing in a situation where he could thrive.

This spring, Escarra has been nothing short of dominant, and the Yankees may have no choice but to give him a real shot at the majors.

A Catcher With a Serious Bat

Escarra is widely regarded as one of the best receiving catchers in the Yankees’ farm system. His defensive skills behind the plate have been a major selling point, making him a strong candidate for the backup catcher role behind Austin Wells. The Yankees love his ability to frame pitches and manage a pitching staff, which immediately puts him in the conversation over Ben Rice, who has been working primarily at first base.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

But it’s Escarra’s offensive production that is turning heads. Last season in Triple-A, he put up elite numbers, hitting .302/.403/.527 with eight homers and 34 RBIs over 52 games. He posted a strong 14.9% strikeout rate and an impressive 13.4% walk rate, resulting in a 142 wRC+. That level of plate discipline and power combination is rare, and the Yankees have taken notice.

Spring Training Dominance

Escarra hasn’t just picked up where he left off—he’s somehow taken his game to another level. Over nine Grapefruit League games, he’s hitting .375/.400/.625 with two home runs and six RBIs. His 164 wRC+ suggests he’s been 64% better than the average hitter this spring.

With Giancarlo Stanton expected to miss significant time, the Yankees are looking for alternative options at designated hitter. General manager Brian Cashman is rumored to be searching for a right-handed bat to help balance out the infield and DH spot, but Escarra’s performance could force the Yankees to consider a platoon approach.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Could Escarra Fill a Major Role?

The biggest question is whether Escarra can handle MLB-level pitching on a daily basis. Spring training numbers don’t always translate to the regular season, but his combination of power and plate discipline suggests he could be a valuable asset. If he doesn’t secure the backup catcher role, his bat might be good enough to earn at-bats at DH, at least until Stanton returns—if he returns at all.

Escarra has done everything possible to prove he belongs, and if his spring performance is any indication, the Yankees might have stumbled upon an unexpected gem.