Yankees might have something special in award winning minor league pitcher

The New York Yankees have been quietly developing one of their more intriguing pitching prospects, and 24-year-old right-hander Cam Schlittler is starting to turn heads. While he isn’t the most hyped name in the farm system, his recent success and ability to generate movement on his pitches suggest he could make a significant impact in the near future.

Rising Through the Ranks

Schlittler began his 2024 season in High-A Tampa, where he put together an impressive 2.60 ERA over 86.2 innings. That performance earned him a promotion to Double-A Somerset, where he posted a 4.45 ERA over 32.1 innings. By the end of the season, the Yankees gave him a brief taste of Triple-A, though his 1.2-inning stint was rocky.

Despite some ups and downs, Schlittler finished the year with a strong 3.36 ERA over 120.2 minor league innings. The Yankees clearly saw something in his development, awarding him the 2024 Kevin Lawn Award as the organization’s Minor League Pitcher of the Year.

Spring Training Struggles and Adjustments

This spring, Schlittler got his first extended action against major league hitters, tossing 12.1 innings with a 5.84 ERA. The transition was far from smooth, as he struggled with his command at times, walking too many batters. However, his raw stuff is electric, and the Yankees understand that his development is still in progress.

Schlittler struck out 8.03 batters per nine innings while posting a 65.9% left-on-base rate and a 45.9% ground ball rate. While the numbers may not be dazzling, they tell the story of a young pitcher adjusting to the highest level of competition he’s faced so far.

What Makes Schlittler So Intriguing?

The Yankees have built their pitching development model around refining secondary pitches, and Schlittler fits that mold perfectly.

His fastball, which grades at a 60, isn’t overwhelming in velocity—topping out at 97 mph and averaging 94.3 mph—but it has exceptional rising action. His delivery generates an impressive 16.5 inches of induced vertical break, making the pitch deceptive and difficult for hitters to square up.

Beyond his fastball, his sweeping slider has become a weapon. Sitting in the mid-80s, it generates over 12 inches of horizontal break, a trait the Yankees have been emphasizing in their pitching prospects. The organization has had success with pitchers who feature dominant sweepers, and Schlittler could be the next in line to capitalize on that trend.

Additionally, he has a curveball with sharp downward movement, which gives him another reliable secondary offering. His ability to mix and match his fastball, sweeper, and curveball gives him the foundation of a strong major-league arsenal.

What Comes Next?

Schlittler is expected to begin the 2025 season in Triple-A, where he will continue refining his command and facing better hitters. The Yankees are taking their time with his development, but if he can improve his control and limit walks, he could be knocking on the big-league door before long.

For now, patience is key, but the Yankees might have unearthed a future contributor with elite movement on his pitches. If he continues to develop at his current trajectory, don’t be surprised if Schlittler makes his major league debut within the next year.

“I mean obviously, I don’t know. I haven’t had those conversations, but wherever I start, I’ll be ready for it,” Schlittler said. “I’m obviously very confident in myself but again, those opportunities will rise and if I just perform and stay healthy, then maybe I’ll get those opportunities. But if not, either way, I’ll be ready to go perform at the highest level.”



