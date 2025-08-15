Yankees might have chance to scoop up a historically dominant first baseman for almost nothing

The New York Yankees have been forced into a quick decision after Paul Goldschmidt’s knee sprain left them shorthanded at first base.

Shuffling Cody Bellinger into the role is an option, but that weakens their outfield depth and forces other lineup adjustments.

Ben Rice could also fill the gap, but starting Austin Wells daily at catcher hasn’t produced results given his offensive struggles this season.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Nathaniel Lowe presents a low-cost opportunity

One intriguing path is the free agent market, where Nathaniel Lowe has unexpectedly become available after being designated for assignment.

Lowe would first need to clear waivers, but acquiring him would cost next to nothing for the Yankees.

He’s underwhelmed this season with a .216/.292/.373 slash line, 16 homers, and 68 RBIs, posting an 86 wRC+.

A lefty bat tailored for Yankee Stadium

Despite his 2025 slump, Lowe’s track record with the Texas Rangers shows he can be a consistent middle-of-the-order presence.

His left-handed swing matches perfectly with Yankee Stadium’s short right-field porch, a factor that has revived many bats before.

A change of scenery could provide the jolt he needs, much like past veterans who found late-season success in New York.

Weighing short-term fixes against stability

If the Yankees don’t move for Lowe, their fallback plans likely keep Bellinger or Rice at first until Goldschmidt returns.

That timeline could stretch for weeks, meaning the lineup may be without an experienced first baseman for a critical stretch.

Adding Lowe offers depth and insurance without sacrificing prospects or payroll flexibility, a low-risk move for a playoff push.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Why it might be worth the gamble

Even with diminished numbers, Lowe’s power potential remains, and his swing metrics suggest there’s untapped production this season.

In a tight playoff race, marginal upgrades can change outcomes, and the Yankees need every run they can manufacture.

For a team that thrives on exploiting value in overlooked talent, this could be a timely, calculated bet.