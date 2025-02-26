Yankees might have a new batter in the middle of the lineup

Credit: Chris Tilley-Imagn Images

The Yankees might have a new name emerging in the middle of their lineup, as Joel Sherman of The New York Post reports that Ben Rice could break camp with a starting role. The 26-year-old has been an offensive force in the minor leagues, and with Giancarlo Stanton’s availability in question, his bat could become a key factor in 2025.

Power Potential and Offseason Gains

Rice has been a dominant hitter at every level of the minors. In Triple-A last year, he was 74% above league average before struggling a bit in the majors, where he posted a 73 wRC+ over 50 games, falling 27% below league average. Despite the struggles, he still managed to slug seven home runs and showed enough promise to make the Yankees believe in his upside.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

This offseason, he focused on getting stronger, adding 10 pounds of muscle to help boost his power. So far this spring, he’s looked locked in, hitting .333 across the board over six plate appearances. In Tuesday’s game against the Twins, he looked particularly sharp, showing improved discipline and bat speed.

Metrics Suggest a Breakout Is Coming

Rice’s underlying numbers suggest he could be a serious offensive weapon if he cleans up his strikeout issues. He ranked among the best in baseball in barrel percentage and chase rate last season, meaning he makes elite contact when he gets his pitch. The key will be improving his plate discipline, as his strikeout rate ballooned to 27% in the majors.

If he can cut that down and tap into his raw power more consistently, the Yankees may have an unexpected boost to their lineup. His ability to play both first base and catcher gives them flexibility, and his left-handed swing is tailor-made for Yankee Stadium.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Future Plans at First Base

Rice’s development this season could also have long-term implications. Paul Goldschmidt is on a one-year deal, and if Rice proves he can handle major-league pitching, he could be the team’s starting first baseman in 2026. That would give the Yankees some financial flexibility, allowing them to potentially go big in free agency next winter, where names like Kyle Tucker and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be available.

The Yankees believe in Rice’s potential, and his strong start to the spring is only fueling the excitement. As Sherman put it, “If you talk to the people who I think matter most with the Yankees, they believe Ben Rice is going to hit in the middle of the lineup.”