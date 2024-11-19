Yankees’ meeting with Soto goes ‘very well’ but ‘deep-pocketed’ competition looms

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are pushing hard to retain superstar slugger Juan Soto in free agency, fully aware of the stiff competition, particularly from their cross-town rivals, the New York Mets. Soto and his representatives have already met with several teams, including the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and Mets. On Monday, Soto met with Yankees’ general manager Brian Cashman and field manager Aaron Boone to discuss his future in pinstripes.

Yankees’ Full Effort to Convince Soto

The Yankees are not taking any chances in their effort to secure Soto in the long term. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the organization brought a full contingent of high-profile names to make their pitch. The goal is clear: convince Soto that building a lasting legacy in the Bronx is worth committing to, while also offering a lucrative deal that ensures he is financially set for life.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Legacy Argument

For Soto, the decision may go beyond just money. While Mets owner Steve Cohen has the financial resources to outbid almost any offer, the difference between, for example, $700 million and $750 million may not be as significant when considering the legacy and historical impact of playing for the Yankees. In terms of etching his name into baseball lore, the Yankees offer a unique opportunity that few teams can match.

Competition from the Dodgers

Soto is also expected to meet with the Los Angeles Dodgers, a team with the financial flexibility to make substantial offers. However, given their recent World Series victory and the ability to retain most of their core talent, the Dodgers may not pursue Soto as aggressively as the Yankees or Mets.

Irreplaceable Production

The Yankees cannot afford to lose Soto’s production. In 2024, he played 156 games, hitting .288/.419/.569 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs. Soto forms a formidable duo with Aaron Judge at the top of the lineup, and his statistical output would be nearly impossible to replace. Even if the Yankees attempted to distribute his $50 million annual salary across multiple acquisitions, the overall production would likely fall short.

A High-Stakes Decision

The Yankees face a critical decision regarding how far they are willing to go in negotiations. While Soto’s 8.1 WAR in 2024 may be difficult to replicate year after year, his consistent playoff excellence makes him a worthwhile investment. The Yankees are well-positioned to afford his salary, requiring only an additional $19 million per season compared to his previous deal. Ultimately, it may come down to whether the Yankees are willing to cross a financial line that the Mets might push even further.