Yankees may opt for infield upside over stardom on trade market

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are exercising caution as they evaluate potential moves leading into the 2025 spring training. General manager Brian Cashman appears content with waiting for the right opportunity rather than making aggressive trades this early in the offseason. With a deep pool of pitching talent and prospects, the Yankees have the resources to make a splash, but they seem more inclined to target upside over stardom.

Exploring Upside over Superstars

While the idea of acquiring a high-profile player like Carlos Correa might excite fans, the Yankees seem more likely to explore options like Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays or Gavin Lux of the Los Angeles Dodgers. According to Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated, Lux has emerged as a potential target for the Bombers.

Lux, 27, provides an intriguing blend of untapped potential and proven performance. In 2024, he slashed .251/.320/.383 with 10 home runs and 50 RBIs. Coming off a torn ACL, he showed significant improvement in the second half of the season, thanks in part to an increase in bat speed.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

After the All-Star break, Lux hit .304/.390/.508 with a .898 OPS, adding seven home runs and 26 RBIs across 181 at-bats. His ability to deliver with runners in scoring position was also impressive, batting .283 with a .366 on-base percentage. Lux would be a strong weapon in the bottom half of the Yankees’ lineup, providing both situational hitting and consistency.

However, acquiring Lux won’t come cheap. With two years of cost-controlled team control remaining, the Dodgers would likely demand a substantial haul of prospects in return.

Jazz Chisholm at Third, Lux at Second

If the Yankees were to land Lux, it would likely mean Jazz Chisholm remains at third base while Lux takes over at second. Defensively, Lux had a down year in 2024, posting -2 defensive runs saved and -4 outs above average, but much of that can be attributed to his recovery from knee surgery. Historically, Lux has been a stronger defender, and even at last season’s level, he would represent an upgrade over Gleyber Torres.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Controllable Pitching as Trade Bait

The Yankees are cautious about gutting their farm system after making significant moves last year. Their controllable pitching, especially arms like Luis Gil, is sure to attract interest in trade discussions. Gil was reportedly in the mix during trade talks for Kyle Tucker, though Tucker ultimately went to the Cubs.

Looking ahead, the Yankees may circle back on Tucker during the next offseason, particularly with teams like the Mets and Dodgers expected to be less aggressive in pursuing him.

Ha-Seong Kim as a Defensive Option

Another intriguing option for the Yankees is Ha-Seong Kim, a 29-year-old free agent coming off a shoulder injury. Kim is one of the league’s premier defensive infielders and stole 22 bases last season over 121 games. Offensively, he’s solid but unspectacular, hitting .260/.351/.398 in 2023 with 17 home runs and 60 RBIs for the Padres.

Kim’s elite defensive skills would make him an excellent fit at second base, but his right-handed bat is less than ideal for Yankee Stadium’s dimensions. Nonetheless, his ability to lock down the middle infield would significantly bolster the Yankees’ run prevention.

Balancing Improvement with Fiscal Prudence

The Yankees seem intent on avoiding an all-in approach this offseason, preferring incremental improvement over blockbuster trades. Cashman appears focused on acquiring a player who can move the needle defensively while offering slightly above-average offense. With a balanced approach, the Yankees aim to shore up their infield without mortgaging their future, setting the stage for a competitive season while keeping an eye on long-term flexibility.