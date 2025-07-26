Yankees ‘may not be done’ adding to their infield, show interest in Twins utilityman

Just when New York Yankees fans thought the infield puzzle was finally solved, another twist entered the equation.

After New York traded for Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies, giving them a legitimate everyday third baseman, a new name has surfaced on their radar.

For weeks, the Yankees trotted out Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas at third base, a pairing that never inspired much confidence.

McMahon’s arrival closes that chapter, bringing a veteran glove and lefty bat to the hot corner. But don’t expect the front office to sit back quietly now.

Willi Castro Could Be the Next Piece

According to The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner, the Yankees are eyeing Minnesota Twins utilityman Willi Castro. The 28-year-old switch-hitter has flown under the radar, but his numbers speak volumes.

He’s slashing righties and lefties with confidence, and his .859 OPS against southpaws is exactly what the Yankees need.

McMahon, while solid overall, owns just a .599 OPS against left-handed pitching this year. Castro’s bat from the right side would be an ideal complement.

It’s a potential match that fits snugly—like a puzzle piece the Yankees didn’t know they were missing.

Castro’s Versatility Could Pay Off Big

The beauty of Willi Castro lies in his flexibility. He can capably play third base, shortstop, second, and both corner outfield spots.

That’s a dream for a team looking to tighten its bench. If Peraza’s 26 wRC+ continues to drag the offense down, Castro could step right in.

Yankees Have Liked Castro for a While

This isn’t a case of deadline desperation. The Yankees reportedly pursued Castro last offseason, and their interest never cooled.

With the deadline approaching, that quiet admiration could now turn into an aggressive push—especially if Minnesota becomes a seller.

Castro’s production isn’t a fluke. He’s put together a strong 115 wRC+ season so far, has 10 home runs, and remains a threat on the bases with eight steals.

He even posted a 3.0 fWAR campaign last year. This is more than just a hot bat—it’s a consistent, multi-dimensional player.

Another Name in the Mix: Amed Rosario

While Castro leads the buzz, there’s also chatter around Amed Rosario. The Yankees have had interest in him for years, and he could serve as another depth piece.

However, Castro’s defensive versatility and switch-hitting edge may give him the upper hand.

Even with bullpen upgrades needed, it’s clear the Yankees remain focused on shoring up the infield. They aren’t content to simply patch holes—they’re looking to build a complete, playoff-ready roster.

Think of it like constructing a bridge—you don’t want just the beams, you need the right bolts, too.

A Potential Move That Could Shift October

If the Yankees do acquire Willi Castro, it won’t be a blockbuster—but it might end up being the kind of subtle, savvy move that pays off big.

He’s not a star, but he could be the glue that holds things together in crunch time. And in October, glue matters just as much as glamor.

