Yankees may have their leadoff hitter in top outfield prospect

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Yankees are always looking to optimize their lineup, and rising prospect Jasson Dominguez may unexpectedly emerge as a leadoff option. Jack Curry of the YES Network recently floated the idea during a hot stove show, sparking intrigue about how the 21-year-old outfielder might fit into this pivotal role.

Dominguez’s combination of speed, power, and potential makes him an intriguing possibility as the Yankees prepare for the 2025 season.

Dominguez’s 2024 Struggles and Promise

Last season, Dominguez had a brief and uneven introduction to the majors, playing just 18 sporadic games and hitting .179/.313/.304. While those numbers don’t leap off the page, the sample size was small, and inconsistent playing time hindered his ability to build momentum. Still, he showcased flashes of his potential, hitting two home runs and posting a .313 on-base percentage despite his struggles making consistent contact.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

What’s more telling is Dominguez’s performance at Triple-A. Across 58 games, he hit .314/.376/.504 with 11 home runs, 35 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases, compiling a 135 wRC+. These numbers highlight his advanced approach at the plate and ability to impact the game in multiple ways. Dominguez’s power and speed combination make him a rare talent, and with a larger MLB sample in 2025, he could blossom into the dynamic player the Yankees have been hoping for.

The Case for Dominguez as Leadoff

Leadoff hitters are traditionally tasked with getting on base, setting the tone, and creating scoring opportunities. While Dominguez isn’t your prototypical on-base machine yet, his ability to draw walks and use his speed on the basepaths gives him the tools to grow into the role. His Triple-A .376 on-base percentage suggests he can excel in this department when given regular opportunities.

Additionally, Dominguez’s switch-hitting ability adds another layer of value, allowing him to adjust to matchups at the top of the lineup. His power potential—illustrated by his 11 Triple-A homers—gives the Yankees a unique option in the leadoff spot, one who could instantly put pressure on opposing pitchers.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Why Dominguez is Primed for a Big Role in 2025

The Yankees are clearly invested in Dominguez’s future. With a full offseason to prepare and an open runway to carve out a significant role, Dominguez has every opportunity to emerge as a foundational piece in 2025. His Steamer projections are optimistic, pegging him for a .249/.326/.417 line with 18 home runs and 63 RBIs over 136 games, good for a 112 wRC+. These numbers suggest he could provide above-average production as a rookie, a rare feat for a 21-year-old.

Defensively, Dominguez is still a work in progress, but his athleticism ensures he’ll be a factor in the outfield. Whether he’s stationed in left or center, his dynamic skill set makes him an asset the Yankees will want to keep in the lineup regularly.

The Yankees’ Future May Begin with Dominguez

As the Yankees look to the future, giving Jasson Dominguez a chance to bat leadoff could be a bold but rewarding move. If he thrives in the role, it could set the tone for a young and dynamic Yankees lineup, helping bridge the gap between their stars and the next generation of talent.