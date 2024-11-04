Yankees may have something special in rising infield prospect

The Yankees have some pivotal choices to make in the infield this offseason, particularly regarding Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo. Torres, headed to free agency, could be extended a $21 million qualifying offer by the Yankees on Monday. This offer could hurt his market value, given his inconsistency. Torres has struggled defensively, but he dominated as the team’s leadoff hitter after the All-Star break.

Torres’ Second-Half Surge

In the second half of the season, Torres hit .292/.361/.419 with seven homers and 28 RBIs. He also performed well in the postseason, making a strong case for a contract that could pay him over $18 million per season on average. However, if the Yankees offer him the qualifying offer, any team that signs him would need to forfeit draft picks.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Torres might be inclined to accept the offer, as it allows him to stay with a contending team for another year and potentially boost his market value. However, there is also a scenario where the Yankees let Torres walk, opening up the possibility of turning to their prospect pool for a replacement.

Caleb Durbin: A Promising Prospect

One rising option is 24-year-old Caleb Durbin, who has experience at both second and third base. The Yankees could consider moving Jazz Chisholm back to his natural position at second base and let Durbin take over at third. This decision might be made during spring training based on Durbin’s performance — in the scenario, they don’t bring back Gleyber.

In 82 games this past season with the Yankees’ AAA affiliate, Durbin hit .287/.396/.471, with 10 homers, 60 RBIs, and a career-high 29 stolen bases. His impressive 12.5% walk rate and low 9.9% strikeout rate make him an intriguing option. Standing at 5’6″, Durbin draws comparisons to Jose Altuve with his smaller strike zone and patience at the plate.

Speed and Smart Baserunning: Durbin’s Edge

With the Yankees struggling as one of the league’s worst base-stealing teams last season, Durbin’s baserunning abilities could be a valuable asset. His approach emphasizes the mental aspect of baserunning, making him a threat to opposing pitchers.

“I think that’s an underrated part of baserunning — just being a threat to steal a base makes [the pitcher] think a little bit more, which in turn obviously helps the hitter,” Durbin explained, via MLB.com.

Durbin’s goal is clear: impress the Yankees’ decision-makers and earn a roster spot.

“One hundred percent,” he said about his desire to make the big league roster. “That’s why you play the game — to help a big league team at the highest level. Now that it’s kind of around the corner, it’s definitely more fun to think about because it’s right there.”

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Durbin’s Future with the Yankees

The Yankees will need to add Durbin to their 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft, where another team could potentially pick him up. His strong showing at AAA has elevated him as a viable option to succeed Torres at second base, but spring training will be his chance to prove himself against MLB-caliber pitching.

Soto’s Contract Extension and Its Impact on the Infield

The Yankees’ decision on Juan Soto’s extension will significantly influence their offseason plan. If they fail to secure Soto long-term, they may opt to bring back Torres and make additional signings to reinforce the roster. However, if they manage to extend Soto, Durbin becomes an appealing, cost-effective pre-arbitration addition to the infield.

Durbin has the potential to be a competent MLB player, although some initial volatility can be expected. His development and the Yankees’ decisions this offseason will ultimately shape the infield lineup for the coming years.