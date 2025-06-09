Yankees may have found a solution to their big second base concern

The New York Yankees might not need to look far for help in the infield — they may already have it on the roster.

With the trade deadline approaching next month, speculation swirls around big-name targets and potential moves to boost the lineup.

But DJ LeMahieu, the forgotten veteran, is starting to remind fans that he’s not quite ready to be written off yet.

After a brutal two-year stretch, the 36-year-old is starting to show signs of life at the plate and in the field.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

LeMahieu’s bat showing signs of revival

Over 62 at-bats this season, LeMahieu is hitting .258/.333/.371 with two homers and a .704 OPS — modest but steady numbers.

What’s encouraging is his plate discipline, reflected in a 10.8% walk rate and his ability to avoid chasing bad pitches.

He ranks in the top half of the league in average exit velocity, whiff rate, and chase rate — subtle signs of rebound.

No, he’s not slugging like Aaron Judge, but LeMahieu is showing enough to keep the Yankees invested in his comeback.

Defensive stability helping reshape the infield

Defensively, LeMahieu has held his own at second base, showing reliable mobility and above-average range in recent weeks.

That stability has allowed the Yankees to shift Jazz Chisholm back to third base, where he can hold his own.

LeMahieu might not win a Gold Glove at this stage, but he’s making the routine plays and keeping the infield organized.

As the Yankees try to fend off their AL East rivals, sometimes making the routine plays matters more than highlight-reel flash or empty power.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

DJ’s resurgence could reshape trade deadline plans

If LeMahieu continues trending upward, the Yankees might not feel as much urgency to trade for an infielder in July.

That would allow general manager Brian Cashman to reallocate resources toward more pressing needs — like the rotation.

It’s a domino effect: one veteran getting hot at the right time could shift the club’s entire approach at the deadline.

They still need help, but the priorities could change if DJ becomes a steady contributor in the second half.

The jury is still out, but the signs are promising

Of course, LeMahieu has only 62 at-bats so far, and that’s a small sample size by any standard.

But baseball is full of comeback stories — and this one feels like a veteran slowly rewriting his final chapter.

It’s like watching an old car finally roar back to life after months in the garage — not perfect, but running again.

The Yankees will need more time to know if DJ’s turnaround is real, but right now, they like what they see.

READ MORE: Yankees’ primary trade target could be Pirates versatile contact-hitter