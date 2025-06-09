Yankees’ primary trade target could be Pirates versatile contact-hitter

The New York Yankees are inching closer to the trade deadline, and while their offense is potent, they could use another cemented starter in the infield.

They need a dependable utility man who can handle regular starts — not just a bench filler to sit quietly in the dugout.

And strangely enough, the answer might come from a familiar place, one many fans thought they’d never revisit.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, once criticized in pinstripes, is now playing some of the best baseball of his career in Pittsburgh.

IKF drawing trade interest once again

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Pirates are already receiving calls about Kiner-Falefa’s availability.

The 29-year-old is slashing .299/.345/.375 over 57 games, with nine stolen bases and a respectable .720 OPS.

His power is minimal, and his contact-driven profile leaves little margin for error — one slump could drag everything down.

But for now, he’s putting the ball in play consistently and ranks in the 92nd percentile for whiff rate.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

A defensive fit with experience on both corners

Kiner-Falefa has logged innings at second base and third this season, offering value with his defensive versatility.

He’s always been a glove-first player, capable of filling in across the infield without looking overwhelmed under pressure.

While his arm strength and range aren’t elite, his instincts and hustle have earned respect from teammates and coaches alike.

He’s not flashy, but he rarely beats himself — a trait that teams quietly value more than most fans realize.

The Yankees’ current options feel uninspiring

Still, would reuniting with IKF move the needle for this Yankees team aiming for October success? Probably not.

Right now, they’re relying on DJ LeMahieu, who’s shown some signs of life after a tough start to the season.

LeMahieu still brings defensive reliability and veteran experience, but he’s not a long-term answer or offensive catalyst.

In truth, the Yankees are patching holes with duct tape and hoping the foundation holds another few months.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Big bat or bust for Brian Cashman

If general manager Brian Cashman is going to make a splash, it likely needs to be someone with real thump.

That could mean exploring options like Yoan Moncada or Eugenio Suárez, both offering more upside than IKF.

The problem is, the market for reliable, versatile infielders is shallow, and buyers are lining up fast.

Cashman may have to get creative, but the time to act is quickly approaching — and he knows it.

Don’t expect miracles, but expect movement

Adding Kiner-Falefa wouldn’t change the Yankees’ ceiling, but it could protect their floor, especially down the stretch.

This isn’t about nostalgia — it’s about plugging leaks and surviving long enough to upgrade when the opportunity arrives.

