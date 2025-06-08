Yankees quietly add left-handed slugging infielder and stash him in Triple-A

The New York Yankees made a subtle move Sunday, claiming infielder CJ Alexander off waivers from the Oakland Athletics.

At first glance, this might look like a simple depth add — but there’s a bit more here beneath the surface.

Alexander, a 28-year-old left-handed bat, hasn’t impressed in the majors, but his minor-league numbers are hard to ignore.

Across 42 Triple-A games this year, Alexander was slashing .252/.348/.509 with 10 home runs and 33 RBIs for Oakland.

He struck out a bit too much but still posted a 130 wRC+ in Triple-A last season with 19 home runs in 94 games.

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

A versatile defender with power from the left side

What makes CJ Alexander interesting isn’t just the bat — it’s the fact he can play all over the field if needed.

He has logged innings at first base, third base, and both corner outfield spots, giving the Yankees flexibility and options.

Having a player who can slide around the diamond with power from the left side is rare and often underappreciated.

He may not be a flashy name, but in a pinch, he can help supplement a string of injuries.

The Yankees optioned him to Triple-A immediately, but they will certainly be tweaking his mechanis.

Can the Yankees unlock his untapped potential?

In his brief major-league stint, Alexander struggled, hitting just .160 with a -19 wRC+ across 10 games.

Those numbers look brutal, but 10 games is a tiny sample size — plenty of big names have started slow like that.

The Yankees are betting they can work with his swing path, tighten his zone discipline, and unlock something more.

Their player development team has worked wonders before, and Alexander could be the next under-the-radar project.

Think of him like a scratch-off lottery ticket: low cost, but the payoff might surprise everyone if it hits.

Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

A depth move now — but watch this space

At worst, CJ Alexander provides upper-level depth in case of injury, with pop from the left side and defensive flexibility.

At best, he turns a corner, gets hot in Triple-A, and forces the Yankees’ hand at some point if there’s a need.

Either way, it’s a no-risk move that quietly strengthens the organizational bench and adds a different offensive profile.

This is the kind of transaction that rarely grabs headlines, but clearly the Yankees see something in his profile.

READ MORE: Yankees catch insane shade from Red Sox rookie pitcher



