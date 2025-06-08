Yankees catch insane shade from Red Sox rookie pitcher

The New York Yankees didn’t need bulletin board material to get up for a rivalry game — but they just got some anyway.

Red Sox rookie pitcher Hunter Dobbins lit the fuse this week, and the Bronx might be ready to explode in response.

Ahead of his scheduled start on Sunday night, Dobbins didn’t just poke the bear — he practically tried to wrestle it.

“If the Yankees were the last team to give me a contract, I’d retire,” he said, pulling no punches with his feelings.

It was a bold line for a 25-year-old rookie with fewer than 50 major league innings to his name and a 4.06 ERA.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

A rookie with fire, but the Yankees have thunder

To be fair, Dobbins does have some tools to back up the bravado — his fastball reaches into the upper 90s regularly.

He’s averaging 95.6 mph on the heater, and he’s trying to build momentum in his rookie campaign after recent call-ups.

But this isn’t Triple-A anymore, and the Yankees lead the majors in home runs and slugging percentage for a reason.

Opponents are hitting .320 off Dobbins’ four-seamer, .289 off his slider, and .304 against his curve — all red flags.

It’s hard to imagine a worse pitch profile against this lineup stacked with right-handed power and lefty pull threats.

The Yankees won’t miss their chance to respond

The Bombers aren’t known for talking — they let the bats do the shouting, and Sunday is shaping up to be loud.

With names like Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger ready to pounce on mistakes, the Yankees don’t need motivation.

But a little extra edge? That’s like giving a lit match to a fireworks stand — Dobbins may regret sparking the flame.

This is a team that feeds off emotion, and Yankee Stadium remembers every jab — especially when it comes from Boston.

It’s not just about this series; it’s about pride, legacy, and the kind of baseball that bleeds into October memories.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Dobbins may have bit off more than he can chew

Even veterans hesitate before tossing gasoline on the Yankees’ clubhouse — Dobbins did it with a smirk and a quote.

While trying to psych himself up, he might’ve unknowingly given New York the perfect target to unleash their frustration.

They’ve lost some tough ones lately, and nothing would reset the tone like lighting up a rookie on national television.

Baseball has a way of humbling you fast — and for Hunter Dobbins, that lesson might come at 100 decibels in the Bronx.

