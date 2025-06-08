Are the Yankees testing Ben Rice at a brand new position?

The New York Yankees have built one of the league’s most dangerous lineups, but now they’re facing a good kind of problem.

With Giancarlo Stanton expected to begin his rehab assignment this week, the team must soon make a tough lineup decision.

In his absence, rookie Ben Rice hasn’t just filled in — he’s made a convincing argument to stick around for good.

This isn’t just about holding down the designated hitter spot until the veteran returns — it’s about earning real staying power.

Rice has brought consistency, power, and a spark that few expected from a 25-year-old with limited experience.

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Ben Rice is putting up numbers that demand attention

Through his first real run of big-league action, Ben Rice is slashing .242/.330/.505 with 12 homers and an .835 OPS.

That alone is impressive, but dig deeper and the underlying numbers suggest this might be just the beginning.

Rice owns a 137 wRC+, meaning he’s producing 37% better than the average MLB hitter this season.

That puts him ahead of what Stanton has done in the regular season for the Yankees the past few years.

Even more encouraging: he ranks in the 96th percentile or better in barrel rate, exit velocity, and hard-hit percentage.

He’s not just getting lucky — he’s demolishing baseballs and making pitchers pay when they leave anything over the plate.

Where does Rice fit once Stanton returns?

The Yankees aren’t just going to bench Stanton when he’s healthy, especially with his postseason power pedigree.

But Rice’s emergence means they’ll have to find ways to keep his bat involved in the lineup.

Defensively, Rice remains limited. He’s been used primarily as the DH, a third-string catcher, and backup first baseman.

He’s recently taken reps at third base, but let’s be honest — that’s more of a curiosity than a long-term solution.

He lacks the lateral quickness and arm strength to handle the hot corner at the major league level.

Instead, Rice’s most realistic defensive future is at first base, where he could take over once Paul Goldschmidt departs.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A young hitter with staying power

Even when Stanton returns, manager Aaron Boone knows Rice deserves continued reps and can’t simply be buried.

He’s the perfect candidate for a DH platoon, giving Goldschmidt off days and offering lefty pop in critical spots.

Like a rising star elbowing his way into a crowded spotlight, Rice is making himself too valuable to ignore.

The Yankees will likely reduce his at-bats, but don’t expect him to disappear — Boone will keep him in the mix.

And if Rice keeps hitting like this, the Yankees’ biggest issue might just be finding enough at-bats to go around.

READ MORE: Yankees exposed a major problem — and now the front office can’t ignore it much longer