Yankees might have no choice but to demote once-promising bullpen piece

The New York Yankees have a knack for uncovering hidden bullpen gems, and Ian Hamilton looked like the next great find.

Back in 2023, he posted a dazzling 2.64 ERA across 58 innings, striking out 69 batters and thriving under pressure.

But that magic is fading fast in 2024, and on Saturday, it might’ve completely vanished in the blink of an inning.

Against the Boston Red Sox, Hamilton gave up two runs and three hits in just one brutal frame of work.

The Yankees had a chance to rally in the ninth — instead, he left them no shot at all.

Credit: John Froschauer-Imagn Images

Hamilton’s command has vanished, and it’s hurting the Yankees

It started with a walk to open the inning, followed by back-to-back singles that quickly loaded the bases.

Then came the mistake: a sinker that caught too much plate, which Trevor Story promptly drove for a two-run single.

That one pitch felt like a gut punch — not just in the moment, but in what it revealed about Hamilton’s struggles.

Despite excellent strikeout metrics, he’s walking nearly 15% of batters he faces, and that’s simply a recipe for disaster.

Command was once his quiet weapon, but now it’s betraying him like a compass spinning in circles.

The numbers say one thing — the eye test says another

Statcast still loves much of what Hamilton’s doing — he ranks in the 92nd percentile in strikeout rate.

He’s also among the league’s best in chase rate and whiff rate, suggesting the stuff itself is still sharp.

But the problem isn’t what hitters are swinging at — it’s the free passes and the sinkers that don’t sink.

Opponents are hitting .292 against his sinker, with a .500 slugging percentage when they get good wood on it.

His slider, oddly enough, remains dominant, limiting hitters to just a .088 batting average this season.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Velocity dip is adding fuel to the fire

Hamilton’s fastball velocity has dipped by 1.5 mph from last year, and that change has quietly created bigger problems.

For a pitcher who relies on movement and deception, losing velocity means less margin for error — especially with location.

Without the extra gear on his sinker, hitters are getting comfortable and sitting back instead of chasing weak contact.

It’s like trying to throw a dart with a slightly bent tip — even the best aim won’t stick.

Boone and Matt Blake have tried to ride it out, but the sample size is starting to get concerning.

A trip to Triple-A might be exactly what Hamilton needs

At this point, the Yankees might do Hamilton a favor by sending him back to Triple-A to recalibrate.

Letting him work in lower-stakes outings could help him rediscover the crisp command that made him so dangerous in 2023.

The Yankees still believe in the upside, but they can’t afford more blown innings in high-leverage situations.

Hamilton’s confidence looks rattled, and giving him a breather might help restore both his rhythm and trust in his stuff.

