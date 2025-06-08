The Yankees’ offense is about to get a huge jolt of life

The New York Yankees are slugging their way through the spring and early summer, even as their pitching shows cracks at times under pressure.

After splitting the first two games against the Boston Red Sox this weekend, the Yankees’ lineup kept proving it can carry the weight.

They’ve consistently ranked among the league’s best in slugging, runs scored, and on-base metrics across nearly every split imaginable.

But what’s wild is they’re about to get even more dangerous — because Giancarlo Stanton is nearly ready to make his return.

He’s been sidelined all year rehabbing injuries to both elbows, but the power bat is inching closer to game action once again.

Stanton set to begin rehab assignment soon

Manager Aaron Boone recently shared that Stanton is wrapping up workouts in Tampa and will rejoin the team up north this week.

“He’s in Tampa still,” Boone said. “I think he’s coming back tomorrow or Monday and hopefully starting rehab next week up here.”

Aaron Boone provides an update on Giancarlo Stanton:



That’s a big development for the Yankees, who have gotten plenty from their current group — but still miss Stanton’s intimidating presence.

Even if he’s not the MVP candidate he once was, he changes the tone of every at-bat when he’s in the lineup.

Last season, Stanton crushed 27 home runs in just 114 games, a reminder that his power hasn’t gone anywhere.

He still owns October

Where Stanton really proved his worth last year was in the playoffs, launching seven home runs across just 14 postseason games.

It was vintage Giancarlo — clutch swings, moonshot bombs, and an energy shift every time he stepped into the batter’s box.

That’s the version the Yankees are hoping to activate again, even if it takes until late July or August to fully rev him up.

They don’t need him to play 140 games. They need 50 regular-season tune-ups and one scorching-hot October stretch.

A right-handed hammer to balance the order

Ben Rice has been holding down the designated hitter spot with surprising maturity, and Stanton would only deepen that threat.

Adding his right-handed power could balance the lineup perfectly, forcing pitchers to choose their poison against either side.

Imagine being an opposing manager and seeing Judge, Soto, Stanton, and Rice lined up in any combination — good luck with that.

Time to unleash the reinforcements

The Yankees haven’t needed Giancarlo Stanton yet, but that’s precisely why his return could be a secret weapon down the stretch.

When fully healthy, he’s like a sledgehammer waiting to crash through playoff pitching when it matters most.

Now, all signs point toward his comeback beginning soon — and if his rehab goes as planned, the AL better be on notice.

