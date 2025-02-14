Yankees may be getting a weapon back in the bullpen in late May

The Yankees know exactly what Jonathan Loáisiga is capable of when he’s on the mound. The problem is, he just hasn’t been able to stay there.

Injuries have kept him from being a consistent force in the bullpen for years, but the team is willing to gamble on his upside, giving him a $5 million contract for 2025 with a club option for 2026 at the same price. If Loáisiga can stay healthy, the Yankees may have one of the most dangerous relief weapons in the game by midseason.

A Long-Awaited Return

Loáisiga has barely pitched over the last two seasons, totaling just 21.2 innings. The last time he exceeded 15 innings in a season was back in 2021, when he dominated with a 2.17 ERA over 70.2 frames.

The Yankees are still chasing that version of him, and they believe it’s still there. His velocity hasn’t dipped, his movement is still elite—he just hasn’t been able to keep his shoulder and elbow in check. On Thursday, Loáisiga provided a rough timeline for his return.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“It’s tough to [pinpoint an exact return date] with this injury because you’re taking it one step at a time, but overall, I would love to be back by the end of May, the beginning of June,” Loáisiga said. “But you have to allow flexibility in that timeframe and keep going through it and see how you feel.”

The Yankees Are Taking a Calculated Risk

For a team already boasting one of the best bullpens in baseball, adding a fully operational Loáisiga to the mix later in the year could be a game-changer. The Yankees still remember how dominant he was when healthy, particularly in high-leverage situations. His ability to induce weak contact and ground balls at an elite rate makes him a perfect late-inning option in a tight game.

The Yankees’ investment isn’t just in what Loáisiga can provide in 2025, but also the possibility of keeping him for another year at a reasonable price if he proves he can stay on the field. They’re willing to be patient, knowing that if they can get even a fraction of his 2021 self back, the bullpen will be all the more dangerous down the stretch.