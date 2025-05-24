Yankees: Max Fried joins exclusive company with jaw-dropping start

Some numbers feel too perfect to be real. Seven wins. Zero losses. An ERA of 1.29. It’s not just dominance—it’s artistry.

Watching Max Fried take the mound for the New York Yankees these days feels like watching someone play a different game entirely.

When he delivers that smooth, left-handed motion, there’s a rhythm to it. You almost forget the stakes. Until the batter swings—and misses.

It’s May, and Yankees fans have already fallen hard. Not just for the wins, but for the feeling Fried brings. It’s hope.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Why this level of dominance is historic—and rare

To understand just how wild Fried’s run has been, you need to go back. All the way back to 1968. That was the “Year of the Pitcher,” a season so dominated by arms that the league decided to lower the mound to make the game fairer for hitters.

That change, starting in 1969, effectively split baseball history in two: before and after the mound drop. Since then, only two pitchers have reached Memorial Day with at least seven wins, zero losses, and an ERA under 1.50.

One is Pedro Martínez in 1997. The other? Max Fried in 2025.

Since the mound was lowered in 1969, two MLB pitchers have had 7+ wins, no losses and an ERA under 1.50 entering Memorial Day.



One is the @Yankees' Max Fried this year.



The other was Pedro Martínez in 1997 (8-0, 1.17). pic.twitter.com/yBWffLlAit — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) May 25, 2025

Yes, that Pedro. The Hall of Famer with a 1.17 ERA through May in one of the greatest pitching seasons ever. Fried is in elite company now, and it’s not just some statistical fluke. He’s earned every number with poise, command, and devastating execution.

From “co-ace” to the Yankees’ leading man

When the Yankees signed Fried to a $218 million contract, expectations were high—but realistic. He wasn’t brought in to be the ace, just a very good 1B option to support Gerrit Cole. But baseball doesn’t always follow the plan.

With Cole sidelined for the year, Fried stepped into the spotlight. And instead of shrinking, he soared.

Against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, he threw 7.1 innings of one-run ball, his ERA standing at 1.29, and improving his record to 7-0.

He’s not just filling a hole. He’s building a legacy.

The Pedro Martínez comparison isn’t just flattery

Comparing any pitcher to Pedro Martínez can feel like blasphemy. But sometimes, numbers force your hand. Fried’s command, his calm, and his control of tempo on the mound have drawn whispers across the league.

Like Martínez, he combines raw stuff with an uncanny ability to manage contact. He doesn’t just overpower hitters—he outsmarts them. He pitches with a surgeon’s patience and a lion’s confidence.

In a way, Fried’s presence this season has been like watching a master pianist sit down at a weathered grand. No flash. Just timeless, awe-inspiring performance.

Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Why the Yankees are getting every penny’s worth

A $218 million contract in New York comes with weight. But Fried wears it lightly. His performances have quieted every skeptic.

He isn’t just racking up wins. He’s giving the Yankees exactly what they need: length in outings, elite contact suppression, and the poise of a true No. 1.

In the marathon that is the MLB season, durability is gold—and Fried is making himself invaluable.

He’s bought the bullpen extra rest. He’s kept opposing lineups silent. And he’s stabilized a team that needed a steady anchor without its usual ace.

He might not finish under 1.50, but that’s not the point

Let’s be real. Expecting Fried to finish the season with a sub-1.50 ERA is unfair. Baseball has a way of humbling even the greats. But that doesn’t diminish what he’s already done.

Because sometimes, a player’s true value isn’t measured in final numbers. It’s the tone he sets, the standard he establishes, and the trust he earns every fifth day.

Fried has given the Yankees all of that—and more.

