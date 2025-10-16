Yankees manager sees everyday role for Jasson Domínguez in 2026 — but there’s a catch

The New York Yankees have a decision to make — one that could shape the next era of their outfield. In 2025, manager Aaron Boone’s preferred alignment featured Cody Bellinger in left, Trent Grisham in center, and Aaron Judge patrolling right. It was a perfect balance: a mix of defense, experience, and star power.

Now, with the season in the rearview mirror and another critical offseason ahead, that picture is about to change — and Jasson Dominguez is right at the center of it.

The shifting outfield picture

Both Bellinger and Grisham are expected to test free agency, and while it’s possible one could return, the Yankees likely aren’t planning around both. They have younger, cheaper, and potentially more dynamic options waiting. Dominguez — still just 22 — represents the organization’s vision of what’s next. And Spencer Jones, knocking on the door at Triple-A, isn’t far behind.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Dominguez’s 2025 season wasn’t the breakout many fans dreamed of, but it was a meaningful step forward. Across 429 plate appearances, he hit 10 home runs, stole 23 bases, and finished with a 103 wRC+ — slightly above league average. His defense remained a work in progress, but his raw talent and offensive flashes kept the excitement alive. You could sense it: the power, the patience, the athleticism.

Boone and general manager Brian Cashman were both asked about Dominguez’s future during Thursday’s end-of-season media session. The answer was encouraging — with a touch of caution.

Boone’s optimism — and his caveat

“I still really like his ceiling,” Boone said, per Fireside Yankees. “But again, you’ve got to see where the winter takes you and what the roster looks like. I expect him to be a regular player for us, though.”

That line — “see where the winter takes you” — is doing a lot of heavy lifting. Boone clearly believes in Dominguez’s talent, but roster construction will dictate opportunity. If the Yankees chase another big-name outfielder, such as Kyle Tucker, in addition to a reunion with Bellinger or Grisham, Dominguez’s path to everyday playing time could get crowded.

Still, the Yankees appear committed to giving him a real chance. Boone’s tone suggested that unless the front office makes a major splash, Dominguez will open 2026 as a starter — perhaps in left field, maybe in center.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The balancing act

The complicating factor is Giancarlo Stanton. When healthy, Stanton remains the designated hitter most nights, which limits Boone’s flexibility. Judge is locked into right field, leaving two spots to juggle among Dominguez, potential free agents, and whoever emerges from the farm.

The Yankees love to talk about “competition” in spring training, but for Dominguez, this is shaping up as more than that — it’s an audition for permanence. He’s shown flashes of being a five-tool threat, but the consistency isn’t there yet. The organization is betting that MLB experience, not another minor-league stint, is what will unlock his full potential.

Think of Dominguez’s 2025 campaign like a rocket launch that burned through some turbulence but still cleared the atmosphere — not perfectly smooth, but undeniably upward. The Yankees are hoping 2026 is when he starts to orbit.

Looking ahead

For now, the only certainty in the outfield is Judge. Everything else — who plays next to him, who hits behind him, who even stays healthy — remains fluid. But amid that uncertainty, one truth stands out: the Yankees believe Jasson Dominguez can be part of their core moving forward.

If Boone’s words are any indication, the organization is ready to let “The Martian” take flight full-time in 2026. Whether he stays aloft will depend on what happens this winter — and on how quickly Dominguez’s immense potential turns into everyday production.