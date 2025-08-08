Yankees manager reveals there is a ‘good chance’ Giancarlo Stanton plays the outfield this weekend

The New York Yankees are opening a crucial three-game series against the Houston Astros on Friday night with playoff stakes looming large.

This isn’t just another August set on the schedule — it’s the kind of series that can define momentum.

The Yankees need wins now to close the gap on the Toronto Blue Jays or at least tighten their grip on the Wild Card race.

Aaron Judge nearing outfield return

Aaron Judge, the heartbeat of the offense, is currently limited to designated hitter duties due to a flexor strain in his right elbow.

While that hasn’t kept him from the lineup, it’s kept him away from his usual post in right field. Manager Aaron Boone has hinted Judge’s return to the outfield is just days away, offering the club a timely boost.

On Friday night, Judge will again serve as DH, but that role creates a chain reaction for the rest of the lineup.

Every game Judge is penciled in as the designated hitter means Giancarlo Stanton — who gives the Yankees an offensive edge — starts the night on the bench. That’s not a long-term scenario the Yankees want to live with.

Stanton prepares for rare defensive appearance

Stanton, a slugger with the raw power to alter a game in one swing, did early outfield work on Friday afternoon.

His 2017 MVP days with the Miami Marlins feel distant now, but the thunder in his bat remains undeniable when he’s healthy enough to play regularly.

“Giancarlo Stanton is doing outfield work this afternoon. Aaron Boone said pregame that there’s a ‘good chance’ Stanton will play in the outfield tomorrow,” SNY reported on X.

Giancarlo Stanton is doing outfield work this afternoon.



Aaron Boone said pregame that there's a "good chance" Stanton will play in the outfield tomorrow pic.twitter.com/wZOjBIDCR5 — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) August 8, 2025

At 35, Stanton is carrying torn ligaments in both elbows — a brutal reality that has kept him almost exclusively in the DH role.

He hasn’t patrolled the outfield since the 2023 season, and the Yankees have often been reluctant to test his durability in that capacity.

Why the Yankees are taking this risk

Yet, sometimes a team must take calculated risks to chase its ceiling. For the Yankees, that means finding a way to keep both Judge and Stanton in the lineup.

With Judge soon returning to his defensive home, Boone appears ready to let Stanton take the grass at least temporarily to get that perfect batting order on the field.

Saturday’s probable plan would place Stanton in the outfield, buying Judge an extra day or two before his return to right field.

The move also signals that New York is willing to push comfort zones if it means putting their best nine bats together during a playoff chase.

Potential impact on the Yankees’ offense

For Stanton, it’s a small but telling opportunity — a chance to show he can still handle the outfield and, in doing so, help unlock the Yankees’ full offensive potential.

If it works, the Yankees’ lineup could suddenly feel as dangerous as it did in their most explosive stretches earlier this season, a welcome sight with October in view.

READ MORE: The Yankees have something special in future starting infielder