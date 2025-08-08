The Yankees have something special in future starting infielder

The New York Yankees may have landed Ryan McMahon at the trade deadline, but George Lombard Jr. remains central to their plans.

McMahon’s contract runs through 2028, giving the Yankees a reliable everyday third baseman while Lombard continues his climb toward the majors.

That didn’t stop multiple teams from inquiring about the 20-year-old, only to be met with a firm “not available” from New York.

The Yankees’ decision reflects just how highly they value Lombard, who already profiles as a gold glove-level defender right now.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Lombard’s development path shows both promise and patience

After tearing through High-A earlier this year, Lombard was promoted to Double-A Somerset, where he’s been adjusting to tougher competition.

Through 74 games, he’s hitting .207/.322/.337 with five homers, 22 RBIs, a 24.7% strikeout rate, and a 102 wRC+.

The numbers might look modest, but the Yankees see them as part of the natural learning curve at Double-A, often the hardest minor league level.

He’s maintained a strong 12.5% walk rate, showing plate discipline that should translate well once his timing fully locks in.

Once everything clicks offensively, his well-rounded game could make him an impact player almost immediately in the majors.

Leadership qualities rare for his age

Lombard’s defensive skills are already elite, but his presence in the clubhouse is just as noteworthy for someone his age.

He’s embraced a leadership role in Somerset, telling reporters, “I’m not one of the older guys here, but I have to take that role and make sure I’m there for the guys every single day.”

That mindset is exactly what the Yankees want in a future cornerstone — someone who lifts the people around him as much as himself.

His work ethic and maturity continue to draw praise from coaches, reinforcing the belief that his ceiling is as high as any prospect’s.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

How Lombard fits into the Yankees’ long-term infield puzzle

If Anthony Volpe locks down shortstop long-term, Lombard could slide in at third and shift McMahon to second in future seasons.

That flexibility extends to Jazz Chisholm’s future as well, with Lombard giving the Yankees options if Chisholm isn’t retained after the 2026 season.

The key is that New York doesn’t have to rush him — McMahon provides insurance while Lombard perfects his offensive approach.

Once he’s ready, the Yankees could boast one of baseball’s most athletic, defensively dynamic infields in recent memory.

By holding firm at the deadline, they’ve shown they’re building with both now and the future in mind.