Yankees manager reveals hilarious chat with Juan Soto ahead of spring game

Juan Soto gave the New York Yankees everything they could have asked for in 2024. He wasn’t just great—he was historic. The star outfielder smashed a career-high 41 home runs, flirted with a 1.000 OPS, and racked up runs, RBIs, and walks like he was playing on rookie mode. His presence helped propel the Yankees back to the World Series after a 15-year drought, cementing his place in the hearts of many Bronx faithful.

But Soto had always been clear about his intentions: free agency was the goal, and nothing was going to stand in his way. When the time came, the Yankees threw their best pitch—a jaw-dropping 16-year, $760 million contract—but it wasn’t enough.

The New York Mets, their crosstown rivals, swooped in and sealed the deal, sparking a war between the two fanbases that still lingers in the air like a stubborn New York winter.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A Business Decision, Nothing More

Inside the Yankees’ clubhouse, there’s no bad blood. His former teammates, coaches, and manager Aaron Boone all get it—baseball is a business, and players have to make the best decision for themselves. Soto simply chose the team he wanted. Simple as that.

Still, that doesn’t mean Boone wasn’t going to have a little fun at his former star’s expense. When the Yankees and Mets met for a spring training showdown on Monday, Boone couldn’t resist.

“I told him he looked terrible in that uniform,” Boone quipped, delivering the line with the kind of deadpan that had reporters cracking up.

Boone: “I told him he looks terrible in that uniform.” https://t.co/kQIuXgukMV — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) March 24, 2025

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Soto Stays Classy

Despite switching boroughs, Soto has never spoken ill of the Yankees. On Monday, he was seen catching up with old teammates, sharing handshakes and laughs like no time had passed. The respect is mutual—Boone and the Yankees have nothing but praise for the way Soto carried himself on and off the field.

But make no mistake, this rivalry just got a whole lot juicier. With Soto now donning Mets blue and orange, the stakes are higher, the tension is thicker, and every Subway Series game will have an extra spark. Buckle up, New York—this one’s going to be fun.